AIRLINK 150.25 Increased By ▲ 13.66 (10%)
BOP 10.12 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (10.96%)
CNERGY 7.42 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (15.58%)
CPHL 71.13 Increased By ▲ 6.47 (10.01%)
FCCL 45.71 Increased By ▲ 4.16 (10.01%)
FFL 14.34 Increased By ▲ 1.30 (9.97%)
FLYNG 37.15 Increased By ▲ 3.38 (10.01%)
HUBC 138.35 Increased By ▲ 12.58 (10%)
HUMNL 12.40 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (8.77%)
KEL 4.56 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (13.72%)
KOSM 4.99 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (25.06%)
MLCF 69.65 Increased By ▲ 6.33 (10%)
OGDC 203.01 Increased By ▲ 18.46 (10%)
PACE 5.38 Increased By ▲ 0.96 (21.72%)
PAEL 44.24 Increased By ▲ 4.02 (10%)
PIAHCLA 13.45 Increased By ▲ 1.22 (9.98%)
PIBTL 8.62 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (13.12%)
POWER 14.96 Increased By ▲ 1.09 (7.86%)
PPL 152.75 Increased By ▲ 13.89 (10%)
PRL 27.02 Increased By ▲ 2.46 (10.02%)
PTC 19.29 Increased By ▲ 1.75 (9.98%)
SEARL 75.06 Increased By ▲ 6.82 (9.99%)
SSGC 30.46 Increased By ▲ 2.77 (10%)
SYM 13.95 Increased By ▲ 1.27 (10.02%)
TELE 6.93 Increased By ▲ 0.99 (16.67%)
TPLP 8.00 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (14.29%)
TRG 61.90 Increased By ▲ 5.63 (10.01%)
WAVESAPP 8.94 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (12.59%)
WTL 1.31 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (12.93%)
YOUW 3.75 Increased By ▲ 0.54 (16.82%)
BR100 12,402 Increased By 1161.5 (10.33%)
BR30 35,560 Increased By 3425.8 (10.66%)
KSE100 117,298 Increased By 10123.1 (9.45%)
KSE30 35,839 Increased By 3190.7 (9.77%)
May 12, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Perspectives

Holding the line: Journalism, integrity, and the Indo-Pak media divide

Hussain Afzal Published May 12, 2025 Updated May 12, 2025 05:43pm

In times of war, the first casualty is often the truth. As tensions escalated between the nuclear-armed Pakistan and India during the recent conflict, media outlets on both sides found themselves at a crossroads.

For many in the Indian media, the choice seemed to lean heavily toward sensationalism – made up of unverified claims, dramatic narratives, and overt warmongering.

As a digital journalist working in a Pakistani newsroom during this period, I had a clear responsibility: not to mirror the chaos, but to rise above it.

In the heat of the moment, when patriotic emotions ran high and the pressure to “respond in kind” mounted, our newsroom held firm to its core principles. I didn’t resort to the level of false narratives or unverified claims.

PAF emerges as unfettered star of social media as netizens excoriate India’s narrative

Instead, I aimed for clarity, credibility, and calm in a sea of disinformation. I knew the stakes were too high for recklessness. Every video I published, every image I chose, and every word I typed had to meet one crucial standard: authenticity.

The digital news cycle moves fast – faster than traditional print or broadcast. With the click of a button, stories can go viral within minutes. In this kind of environment, it’s easy to prioritize speed over accuracy.

But I resisted that temptation. My focus was how to “counter” Indian media false narratives, and uphold journalistic ethics and report what we could verify.

While Indian media outlets flooded timelines with exaggerated casualty figures, dramatic reenactments, and hawkish rhetoric, I relied on official sources. So I could stand by what I published a week, a month, or a year from now.

My aim was to serve the public best not by feeding on their fears or fantasies, but by presenting them with the facts, which are largely inconvenient or unglamorous.

There’s a fine line between national pride and jingoism, and as journalists, we must know where that line is drawn.

It’s easy to whip up public sentiment with emotional slogans.

It’s much harder to practice restraint, especially when Indian media is doing the opposite. But it is in those moments of crisis our journalistic values are tested – and where I knew I must not fail.

The long-term consequences of misinformation during wartime are profound. False claims can escalate conflict, endanger lives, and poison public discourse for generations.

In hindsight, I take pride not just in the videos and images we published – but in the visuals and headlines I chose not to publish.

As journalists, especially in the digital age, we wield immense influence. That power must be exercised with responsibility, empathy, and unwavering dedication to the facts. Because even in war – perhaps especially in war – the truth matters most.

The article does not necessarily reflect the opinion of Business Recorder or its owners

Author Image

Hussain Afzal

Hussain Afzal is the Head of Multimedia at Business Recorder (Digital)

Pakistan India tensions Indo Pak tensions PAF heroes

Comments

200 characters
Rania Najam May 12, 2025 06:06pm
Amid all the noise and exaggeration, especially from India, thanks for staying real. Social media felt like a drama class — even official channels. Appreciate the authenticity.
thumb_up Recommended (0) reply Reply

Holding the line: Journalism, integrity, and the Indo-Pak media divide

US and China reach deal to slash trade tariffs

Arif Habib expects super tax cut in upcoming budget

Rupee posts marginal gain against US dollar

Gold price per tola falls massive Rs10,400 in Pakistan

Pakistan, India military operations chiefs hold talks by phone

FM Dar tells Australian counterpart Wong Pakistan exercised ‘restraint’ in India clashes

APTMA welcomes Trump’s trade pledge with Pakistan, expects tariff easing

Pakistan’s sovereign bonds rally as ceasefire with India continues

Trump announces 59 percent drug prices cut

Shifa International Hospitals to buy out minority shareholders in subsidiary SMCI

Read more stories