US considering Qatar offer of plane, not worried about payback, White House says

WASHINGTON: President Donald Trump’s administration will act according to the law on Qatar’s offer of a plane to the Defense Department and is not worried about what the Qataris might ask in return, White House spokeswoman Karoline Leavitt said on Monday.

“The Qatari government has graciously offered to donate a plane to the Department of Defense. The legal details of that are still being worked out,” Leavitt said in an interview with Fox News.

A source briefed on the matter told Reuters on Sunday that Trump’s administration intends to accept a Boeing (BA.N) 747-8 airplane as a gift from the Qatari royal family that would be outfitted to serve as Air Force One.

“Any donation to this government is always done in full compliance with the law, and we commit ourselves to the utmost transparency, and we will continue to do that,” Leavitt said.

Asked if the White House was worried the Qatar might want something in return, Leavitt said: “Absolutely not. Because they know President Trump, and they know he only works with the interests of the American public in mind.”

Democrats and good government advocates said it was unethical and likely unconstitutional for Qatar to make such a gift.

The luxury plane, which would be one of the most valuable gifts ever received by the U.S. government, would eventually be donated to Trump’s presidential library after he leaves office, the source said. A new commercial 747-8 costs approximately $400 million.

Trump is set to visit Qatar, which has played a key diplomatic role in talks between Israel and Hamas, during a trip to the Middle East this week.