Sports

Remaining PSL matches postponed on PM’s advice: PCB

Published 09 May, 2025 08:48pm

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) on Thursday announced the postponement of the remaining eight matches of the HBL Pakistan Super League (PSL) Season 10, following the advice of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif.

In an official statement, the PCB said the decision reflects solidarity with the families of martyrs and security personnel defending the country during a time of heightened tension.

“While cricket remains a unifying force and a source of national joy, it must respectfully pause when the country faces such grave challenges,” the statement read.

The board expressed appreciation for the unwavering support of its franchises, players, broadcasters, sponsors, and organising partners, who have ensured the smooth conduct of the tournament so far.

The PCB also acknowledged the mental well-being of the players, both local and international, and said it fully respects the concerns of foreign players and their families amid the current situation.

