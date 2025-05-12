Gold price per tola falls massive Rs10,400 in Pakistan

Gold prices in Pakistan declined on Monday in line with their fall in the international market. In the local market, gold price per tola reached Rs340,500 after it lost Rs10,400 during the day.

As per the All-Pakistan Gems and Jewellers Sarafa Association (APGJSA),10-gram gold was sold at Rs291,923, after it registered a decline of Rs8,917.

On Friday, gold price per tola reached Rs350,900 after it lost Rs1,800.

Moreover, the international rate of gold also declined today. As per APGJSA, the rate was at $3,221 per ounce (with a premium of $20), a decrease of $104 during the day.

Furthermore, silver price per tola shed Rs17 to reach Rs3400.