Business & Finance

Nissan to cut over 10,000 more jobs globally, NHK reports

Reuters Published 12 May, 2025 02:17pm

TOKYO: Nissan Motor will additionally slash more than 10,000 jobs globally, bringing the total cuts including previously announced layoffs to about 20,000 or 15% of its workforce, Japan’s public broadcaster NHK reported on Monday.

The struggling Japanese carmaker last month warned it would likely book a record 700 billion yen to 750 billion yen ($4.74 billion-$5.08 billion) net loss in the financial year that ended in March due to impairment charges.

Nissan sees record loss of up to $5.26 billion as restructuring bites

Nissan is set to announce its full-year results on Tuesday. The company declined to comment on the report.

