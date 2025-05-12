AIRLINK 150.25 Increased By ▲ 13.66 (10%)
Chelsea’s Jackson must learn from red card, Maresca says

Reuters Published 12 May, 2025 01:04pm
Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

Chelsea manager Enzo Maresca said forward Nicolas Jackson must learn from his mistakes after his red card in Sunday’s 2-0 defeat at Newcastle United left the London side without a striker to lead the line for the final two games of the season.

The 23-year-old was sent off in the 36th minute, following a VAR review, for serious foul play and will miss Chelsea’s home game against Manchester United on Friday and the trip to Nottingham Forest on May 25.

“I didn’t speak to Nico, it’s not the moment. We will speak in the next day. No doubt he has to learn from it, especially at this stage of the season,” Maresca told reporters.

“You have to avoid this kind of thing. You need all your squad available. It happened, and he will be out. Hopefully he can learn for the future.”

With Christopher Nkunku still sidelined with injury and Marc Guiu not yet fully fit, Maresca has a shortage of attacking options for the run-in. “Jackson is our nine, the other one is Marc Guiu, who has been injured for three months and is close to being back,” added Maresca. “We need to find a different solution.”

Conte calls for calm as Napoli’s title dreams go to the wire

Chelsea are fifth, which would be good enough to qualify for next season’s Champions League, but with Aston Villa below them only on goal difference and Nottingham Forest just a point behind, Maresca is feeling the heat.

“My feeling is you need to win both games (to qualify for the Champions League),” he said of their final two fixtures.

