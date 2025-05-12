AIRLINK 136.59 Increased By ▲ 9.32 (7.32%)
BOP 9.12 Increased By ▲ 0.44 (5.07%)
CNERGY 6.42 Increased By ▲ 0.70 (12.24%)
CPHL 64.66 Decreased By ▼ -2.44 (-3.64%)
FCCL 41.55 Increased By ▲ 1.69 (4.24%)
FFL 13.04 Increased By ▲ 0.83 (6.8%)
FLYNG 33.77 Increased By ▲ 2.37 (7.55%)
HUBC 125.77 Increased By ▲ 6.77 (5.69%)
HUMNL 11.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.35%)
KEL 4.01 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (2.3%)
KOSM 3.99 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (1.27%)
MLCF 63.32 Increased By ▲ 2.45 (4.02%)
OGDC 184.55 Increased By ▲ 5.16 (2.88%)
PACE 4.42 Increased By ▲ 0.43 (10.78%)
PAEL 40.22 Increased By ▲ 3.21 (8.67%)
PIAHCLA 12.23 Decreased By ▼ -1.35 (-9.94%)
PIBTL 7.62 Increased By ▲ 0.52 (7.32%)
POWER 13.87 Increased By ▲ 0.46 (3.43%)
PPL 138.86 Increased By ▲ 6.95 (5.27%)
PRL 24.56 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (1.24%)
PTC 17.54 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.63%)
SEARL 68.24 Increased By ▲ 1.59 (2.39%)
SSGC 27.69 Decreased By ▼ -1.53 (-5.24%)
SYM 12.68 Increased By ▲ 0.51 (4.19%)
TELE 5.94 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (6.07%)
TPLP 7.00 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (3.7%)
TRG 56.27 Increased By ▲ 3.14 (5.91%)
WAVESAPP 7.94 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (2.58%)
WTL 1.16 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (5.45%)
YOUW 3.21 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (3.88%)
BR100 11,241 Increased By 384.8 (3.54%)
BR30 32,134 Increased By 1400.2 (4.56%)
KSE100 107,175 Increased By 3647.8 (3.52%)
KSE30 32,648 Increased By 1170 (3.72%)
May 12, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Sports

Conte calls for calm as Napoli’s title dreams go to the wire

Reuters Published 12 May, 2025 08:25am

Napoli manager Antonio Conte urged perspective after Sunday’s draw with Genoa, emphasising that his side were still in the hunt for the Serie A title, which would have been an ‘unthinkable’ target at the start of the season.

Napoli’s advantage over second-placed Inter was cut to a single point after they were held to a 2-2 draw at home by Genoa on Sunday, leaving the title race wide open following Inter’s win against Torino.

With two games to go and the title within touching distance, Conte still believes his side has overachieved this season.

“The last rounds represent a target that at the start was absolutely unthinkable. To achieve that would be incredible. These fans deserve it, as the people of Naples always followed us with passion and enthusiasm,” Conte told DAZN.

“We are still going beyond our capabilities, so can only thank these players for everything. The bitterness today is because it was not a deserved draw, but I always tell them that details make the difference, and we could’ve done something better in those details today.”

Napoli players in Conte’s good books as they seek sixth win in a row

Conte was visibly irritated by the chances Napoli wasted throughout the match.

“Genoa had two shots on goal and scored both. These things happen too in football, when you concede a goal, you could’ve always done something better,” he said.

“I could not have asked for more from my players, as they had 22 shots on goal, 11 of them on target, dominated possession, and in the end it was a draw. We must improve in these situations.

“It’s disappointing, because we deserved to win for all that we created, so there remains bitterness and regret.”

Antonio Conte

Comments

200 characters

Conte calls for calm as Napoli’s title dreams go to the wire

Uplift projects: Ministry authorises Rs894.1bn in 10 months

Automated income tax refund system: FBR has failed to enforce IHC’s directive

Tariff anomalies: PTEA seeks rectification among industrial consumer categories

DG ISPR outlines military response to Indian aggression

Pakistan welcomes Trump’s statement

Fragile ceasefire holds, permanent one is in sight

FBR deputes officers at 21 beverages cos

Ceasefire efforts: China ready to play constructive role

PM praises Trump for peace

Prices of essential food items show mixed trend

Read more stories