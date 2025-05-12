Conte calls for calm as Napoli’s title dreams go to the wire

Napoli manager Antonio Conte urged perspective after Sunday’s draw with Genoa, emphasising that his side were still in the hunt for the Serie A title, which would have been an ‘unthinkable’ target at the start of the season.

Napoli’s advantage over second-placed Inter was cut to a single point after they were held to a 2-2 draw at home by Genoa on Sunday, leaving the title race wide open following Inter’s win against Torino.

With two games to go and the title within touching distance, Conte still believes his side has overachieved this season.

“The last rounds represent a target that at the start was absolutely unthinkable. To achieve that would be incredible. These fans deserve it, as the people of Naples always followed us with passion and enthusiasm,” Conte told DAZN.

“We are still going beyond our capabilities, so can only thank these players for everything. The bitterness today is because it was not a deserved draw, but I always tell them that details make the difference, and we could’ve done something better in those details today.”

Napoli players in Conte’s good books as they seek sixth win in a row

Conte was visibly irritated by the chances Napoli wasted throughout the match.

“Genoa had two shots on goal and scored both. These things happen too in football, when you concede a goal, you could’ve always done something better,” he said.

“I could not have asked for more from my players, as they had 22 shots on goal, 11 of them on target, dominated possession, and in the end it was a draw. We must improve in these situations.

“It’s disappointing, because we deserved to win for all that we created, so there remains bitterness and regret.”