AIRLINK 150.25 Increased By ▲ 13.66 (10%)
BOP 10.02 Increased By ▲ 0.90 (9.87%)
CNERGY 7.42 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (15.58%)
CPHL 71.13 Increased By ▲ 6.47 (10.01%)
FCCL 45.71 Increased By ▲ 4.16 (10.01%)
FFL 14.34 Increased By ▲ 1.30 (9.97%)
FLYNG 37.15 Increased By ▲ 3.38 (10.01%)
HUBC 136.20 Increased By ▲ 10.43 (8.29%)
HUMNL 12.54 Increased By ▲ 1.14 (10%)
KEL 4.47 Increased By ▲ 0.46 (11.47%)
KOSM 4.97 Increased By ▲ 0.98 (24.56%)
MLCF 69.65 Increased By ▲ 6.33 (10%)
OGDC 203.01 Increased By ▲ 18.46 (10%)
PACE 5.25 Increased By ▲ 0.83 (18.78%)
PAEL 44.24 Increased By ▲ 4.02 (10%)
PIAHCLA 13.45 Increased By ▲ 1.22 (9.98%)
PIBTL 8.62 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (13.12%)
POWER 14.92 Increased By ▲ 1.05 (7.57%)
PPL 152.75 Increased By ▲ 13.89 (10%)
PRL 27.02 Increased By ▲ 2.46 (10.02%)
PTC 19.29 Increased By ▲ 1.75 (9.98%)
SEARL 75.06 Increased By ▲ 6.82 (9.99%)
SSGC 30.46 Increased By ▲ 2.77 (10%)
SYM 13.95 Increased By ▲ 1.27 (10.02%)
TELE 6.80 Increased By ▲ 0.86 (14.48%)
TPLP 8.00 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (14.29%)
TRG 61.90 Increased By ▲ 5.63 (10.01%)
WAVESAPP 8.94 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (12.59%)
WTL 1.32 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (13.79%)
YOUW 3.72 Increased By ▲ 0.51 (15.89%)
BR100 12,296 Increased By 1055.1 (9.39%)
BR30 35,259 Increased By 3125.1 (9.73%)
KSE100 116,767 Increased By 9592 (8.95%)
KSE30 35,706 Increased By 3058.1 (9.37%)
Bund yields hit fresh one-month high as trade talks ease economic concerns

Reuters Published 12 May, 2025 11:58am

Euro area benchmark Bund yields hit a fresh one-month high and markets cut bets on European Central Bank interest rate cuts on Monday as less severe trade and geopolitical tensions eased concerns about economic growth.

US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent said there had been “substantial progress” in trade talks between his team and that of Chinese Vice Premier He Lifeng in Geneva.

On the geopolitical front, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said he would agree to meet Kremlin leader Vladimir Putin in Turkey on Thursday, while a fragile ceasefire held between India and Pakistan.

Germany’s 10-year yield, the euro area’s benchmark, rose 5.5 basis points (bps) at 2.61%, its highest level since April 11.

Money markets priced in an ECB deposit facility rate of 1.72% by year-end, returning to levels seen in mid-April before the European Central Bank suggested it was ready to cut rates in response to the potential adverse economic impact of US tariffs.

Bund yields rise to multi-week highs on trade hopes

They had indicated a deposit rate below 1.55% on April 25 and at 1.67% late Friday. The German two-year yield, more sensitive to European Central Bank policy rates, was up 5 bps at 1.84%.

Italy’s 10-year yield rose 4 bps to 3.65%, leaving the spread between Italian and German yields – a market gauge of the risk premium investors demand to hold Italian debt - at 101 bps.

