AIRLINK 150.25 Increased By ▲ 13.66 (10%)
BOP 9.99 Increased By ▲ 0.87 (9.54%)
CNERGY 7.20 Increased By ▲ 0.78 (12.15%)
CPHL 71.13 Increased By ▲ 6.47 (10.01%)
FCCL 45.71 Increased By ▲ 4.16 (10.01%)
FFL 14.34 Increased By ▲ 1.30 (9.97%)
FLYNG 37.00 Increased By ▲ 3.23 (9.56%)
HUBC 137.00 Increased By ▲ 11.23 (8.93%)
HUMNL 12.54 Increased By ▲ 1.14 (10%)
KEL 4.47 Increased By ▲ 0.46 (11.47%)
KOSM 4.67 Increased By ▲ 0.68 (17.04%)
MLCF 69.65 Increased By ▲ 6.33 (10%)
OGDC 203.01 Increased By ▲ 18.46 (10%)
PACE 5.20 Increased By ▲ 0.78 (17.65%)
PAEL 44.02 Increased By ▲ 3.80 (9.45%)
PIAHCLA 13.45 Increased By ▲ 1.22 (9.98%)
PIBTL 8.58 Increased By ▲ 0.96 (12.6%)
POWER 14.91 Increased By ▲ 1.04 (7.5%)
PPL 152.75 Increased By ▲ 13.89 (10%)
PRL 27.02 Increased By ▲ 2.46 (10.02%)
PTC 19.29 Increased By ▲ 1.75 (9.98%)
SEARL 75.06 Increased By ▲ 6.82 (9.99%)
SSGC 30.46 Increased By ▲ 2.77 (10%)
SYM 13.95 Increased By ▲ 1.27 (10.02%)
TELE 6.70 Increased By ▲ 0.76 (12.79%)
TPLP 7.70 Increased By ▲ 0.70 (10%)
TRG 61.66 Increased By ▲ 5.39 (9.58%)
WAVESAPP 8.90 Increased By ▲ 0.96 (12.09%)
WTL 1.30 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (12.07%)
YOUW 3.65 Increased By ▲ 0.44 (13.71%)
BR100 12,347 Increased By 1105.5 (9.83%)
BR30 35,409 Increased By 3275.2 (10.19%)
KSE100 116,650 Increased By 9475.5 (8.84%)
KSE30 35,669 Increased By 3020.7 (9.25%)
Markets

Indian shares rally on India-Pakistan ceasefire

Reuters Published 12 May, 2025 10:00am

Indian shares rallied on Monday as India and Pakistan reached a truce over the weekend after intense firing of missiles and drones at each other’s military installations.

The Nifty 50 jumped 1.72% at 24,420.10 and the BSE Sensex gained 1.7% to 80,803.80 as of 9:15am IST.

Forty-eight of the Nifty 50 stocks advanced at the open. Twelve of the 13 major sectors logged gains. The broader small- and mid-caps gained about 3% each.

The Nifty shed nearly 1.5% in three sessions till Friday as an intensified military action against Pakistan spooked markets.

A fragile ceasefire was holding between India and Pakistan on Sunday.

NSE Nifty 50 index ceasefire S&P BSE Sensex Indian stocks Nifty 50 index Nifty Indo Pak tensions Pak India ceasefire

