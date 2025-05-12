Indian shares rally on India-Pakistan ceasefire

Indian shares rallied on Monday as India and Pakistan reached a truce over the weekend after intense firing of missiles and drones at each other’s military installations.

The Nifty 50 jumped 1.72% at 24,420.10 and the BSE Sensex gained 1.7% to 80,803.80 as of 9:15am IST.

Forty-eight of the Nifty 50 stocks advanced at the open. Twelve of the 13 major sectors logged gains. The broader small- and mid-caps gained about 3% each.

The Nifty shed nearly 1.5% in three sessions till Friday as an intensified military action against Pakistan spooked markets.

A fragile ceasefire was holding between India and Pakistan on Sunday.