AIRLINK 150.25 Increased By ▲ 13.66 (10%)
BOP 10.04 Increased By ▲ 0.92 (10.09%)
CNERGY 7.42 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (15.58%)
CPHL 71.13 Increased By ▲ 6.47 (10.01%)
FCCL 45.71 Increased By ▲ 4.16 (10.01%)
FFL 14.34 Increased By ▲ 1.30 (9.97%)
FLYNG 37.15 Increased By ▲ 3.38 (10.01%)
HUBC 136.20 Increased By ▲ 10.43 (8.29%)
HUMNL 12.54 Increased By ▲ 1.14 (10%)
KEL 4.47 Increased By ▲ 0.46 (11.47%)
KOSM 4.97 Increased By ▲ 0.98 (24.56%)
MLCF 69.65 Increased By ▲ 6.33 (10%)
OGDC 203.01 Increased By ▲ 18.46 (10%)
PACE 5.25 Increased By ▲ 0.83 (18.78%)
PAEL 44.24 Increased By ▲ 4.02 (10%)
PIAHCLA 13.45 Increased By ▲ 1.22 (9.98%)
PIBTL 8.62 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (13.12%)
POWER 14.93 Increased By ▲ 1.06 (7.64%)
PPL 152.75 Increased By ▲ 13.89 (10%)
PRL 27.02 Increased By ▲ 2.46 (10.02%)
PTC 19.29 Increased By ▲ 1.75 (9.98%)
SEARL 75.06 Increased By ▲ 6.82 (9.99%)
SSGC 30.46 Increased By ▲ 2.77 (10%)
SYM 13.95 Increased By ▲ 1.27 (10.02%)
TELE 6.80 Increased By ▲ 0.86 (14.48%)
TPLP 8.00 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (14.29%)
TRG 61.90 Increased By ▲ 5.63 (10.01%)
WAVESAPP 8.94 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (12.59%)
WTL 1.32 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (13.79%)
YOUW 3.75 Increased By ▲ 0.54 (16.82%)
BR100 12,296 Increased By 1055.1 (9.39%)
BR30 35,259 Increased By 3125.1 (9.73%)
KSE100 116,752 Increased By 9577.5 (8.94%)
KSE30 35,706 Increased By 3058 (9.37%)
May 12, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Indian benchmarks rally 3%, eye best day in nearly a year on India-Pakistan truce

Reuters Published May 12, 2025 Updated May 12, 2025 12:54pm

India’s benchmarks jumped over 3% and were on track to log their best session in almost a year on Monday after the country reached and held a ceasefire with Pakistan over the weekend, following the worst cross-border clashes in nearly three decades.

The Nifty 50 and the BSE Sensex gained about 3.25% each to 24,787.8 and 81,958.04, respectively, as of 1:12 p.m. IST, on track to recover the 1.5% they lost since India’s strikes on Pakistan on Wednesday.

If gains hold, the benchmarks will log their best single-day jump since June 5, 2024, when markets surged after the ruling National Democratic Alliance’s victory in the national elections.

Meanwhile, Pakistan’s stock exchange halted trading on Monday for an hour, after the benchmark KSE-100 share jumped 8.84% in early trade.

It was last up 9.4%.

The easing of hostilities allows focus to return to growth and trade in the world’s fifth largest economy, analysts said, adding that the conflict will not have a material impact on India’s economy.

“Assuming the ceasefire is adhered to by both countries, we keep all our macro forecasts unchanged,” Barclays said in a note.

Indian shares rally on India-Pakistan ceasefire

“We see India grow at a solid 6.5% year-on-year in FY25-26, benefiting from relative insulation to global trade uncertainty and strong progress in ‘trade talks’ with the US administration,” it added. On Monday, all 13 major sectors logged gains.

The broader small- and mid-caps rallied 4% and 3.6%, respectively.

The volatility index, nicknamed the “fear gauge”, was set to snap an eight-day rising streak, offering some relief to investors as a fragile ceasefire seemed to hold after initial violations.

“With the first sign of de-escalation, we are likely seeing the floodgates open in terms of foreign inflows as the global risk-sentiment is also turning positive on easing trade tensions,” said Abhishek Goenka, founder and CEO of IFA Global.

FPIs have been net buyers of Indian stocks so far in May, purchasing $1.7 billion worth of shares, as of Friday’s close. Tourism and travel-related stocks, which were the worst hit due to the conflict, surged 5.5% on Monday.

NSE Nifty 50 index ceasefire S&P BSE Sensex Indian stocks Nifty 50 index Nifty Indo Pak tensions Pak India ceasefire

Comments

200 characters

Indian benchmarks rally 3%, eye best day in nearly a year on India-Pakistan truce

US and China reach deal to slash trade tariffs

IMF targets: ECC orders Rs50bn reallocation from PSDP to PD

Intra-day update: rupee strengthens against US dollar

Pakistan’s sovereign bonds rally as ceasefire with India continues

Trump to sign executive order to cut prices of medicine to match other countries

Price deregulation improves access to medicines, helps stabilise industry

Uplift projects: Ministry authorises Rs894.1bn in 10 months

Automated income tax refund system: FBR has failed to enforce IHC’s directive

Tariff anomalies: PTEA seeks rectification among industrial consumer categories

Read more stories