Napoli players in Conte’s good books as they seek sixth win in a row

ROME: Antonio Conte is a hard taskmaster but the exploits of his Napoli side so far this season have him eulogising about how the “players are ready to die, in football terms, for this jersey.”

Napoli under Conte are a team transformed from the one that mounted the worst defence of a Serie A title last season, finishing 41 points off champions Inter Milan.

They head into Sunday’s tough home match with third-placed Atalanta with a four-point lead over Inter at the top and bidding for a sixth successive victory.

Aside from Conte’s arrival the signings of Scottish duo Scott McTominay and Billy Gilmour from Manchester United and Brighton respectively as well as veteran striker Romelu Lukaku, from Chelsea, have sparked this revival.

Lukaku’s goal in the impressive 2-0 victory away at AC Milan on Tuesday was the Belgian star’s fourth of the campaign in just eight appearances.

The much-travelled 31-year-old – who has filled the vacuum left by Nigerian striker Victor Osimhen – is an old favourite of 55-year-old Conte’s having teamed up with him when Inter won the 2021 title.

However, it is McTominay who has been the mainstay, producing eye-catching performances and earning the nickname “McTotally” from the fans as he pops up all over the pitch.

The 27-year-old – who cost Napoli a reported 26 million pounds ($33.7million) – has been overwhelmed by the welcome he has received in southern Italy which goes some way to explaining why he has slotted in so quickly.

“I can’t talk enough about the fans, the people, the city and the welcome that my team-mates and coaches gave me,” he said.

McTominay epitomises Conte’s comments about the dedication the squad are showing.

“This is one of the best groups that I’ve had in my career,” said Conte after the victory over Milan.

“These players are ready to die, in football terms, for this jersey, which makes me so happy.

“There’s a wonderful rapport among the staff, the club and everyone here.

“There’s a cleanliness in the air underpinned by excitement and passion.”

Club captain Giovanni di Lorenzo was linked with a move away in the summer as he had become disillusioned, but he cuts a different figure now under Conte.

“We feel very positive,” said Di Lorenzo.

“Now we have to look straight ahead of us as we face Atalanta on Sunday and we’ll try to give it our all.

“You have to adopt the right mentality in every game. Our hard work in the week is paying off and we’ll continue down this road.”

Atalanta, though, will provide a good litmus test of whether Napoli can kick on and earn Conte a fourth Serie A crown as a coach.

Their 2-0 win over Monza moved them above Juventus into third in the table and earned praise from coach Gian Piero Gasperini.

“We have a solid defence and midfield which always give us strength and competitiveness,” said Gasperini.

He was especially pleased about his squad’s strength in depth, evidenced by the substitutes adding extra vim in the win over Monza.

“This means the team isn’t made of 11 players but 16,” he said.

“We’ve climbed the table and played some games at home. Now we face some big teams. Napoli are doing extraordinary things.”