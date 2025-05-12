AIRLINK 136.59 Increased By ▲ 9.32 (7.32%)
BOP 9.12 Increased By ▲ 0.44 (5.07%)
CNERGY 6.42 Increased By ▲ 0.70 (12.24%)
CPHL 64.66 Decreased By ▼ -2.44 (-3.64%)
FCCL 41.55 Increased By ▲ 1.69 (4.24%)
FFL 13.04 Increased By ▲ 0.83 (6.8%)
FLYNG 33.77 Increased By ▲ 2.37 (7.55%)
HUBC 125.77 Increased By ▲ 6.77 (5.69%)
HUMNL 11.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.35%)
KEL 4.01 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (2.3%)
KOSM 3.99 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (1.27%)
MLCF 63.32 Increased By ▲ 2.45 (4.02%)
OGDC 184.55 Increased By ▲ 5.16 (2.88%)
PACE 4.42 Increased By ▲ 0.43 (10.78%)
PAEL 40.22 Increased By ▲ 3.21 (8.67%)
PIAHCLA 12.23 Decreased By ▼ -1.35 (-9.94%)
PIBTL 7.62 Increased By ▲ 0.52 (7.32%)
POWER 13.87 Increased By ▲ 0.46 (3.43%)
PPL 138.86 Increased By ▲ 6.95 (5.27%)
PRL 24.56 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (1.24%)
PTC 17.54 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.63%)
SEARL 68.24 Increased By ▲ 1.59 (2.39%)
SSGC 27.69 Decreased By ▼ -1.53 (-5.24%)
SYM 12.68 Increased By ▲ 0.51 (4.19%)
TELE 5.94 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (6.07%)
TPLP 7.00 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (3.7%)
TRG 56.27 Increased By ▲ 3.14 (5.91%)
WAVESAPP 7.94 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (2.58%)
WTL 1.16 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (5.45%)
YOUW 3.21 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (3.88%)
BR100 11,241 Increased By 384.8 (3.54%)
BR30 32,134 Increased By 1400.2 (4.56%)
KSE100 107,175 Increased By 3647.8 (3.52%)
KSE30 32,648 Increased By 1170 (3.72%)
Gold falls as positive US-China talks erode safe-haven appeal

Reuters Published 12 May, 2025 08:20am

Gold slipped on Monday as optimistic signals from U.S.-China trade talks alleviated market fears, leading investors to shift from safe-haven assets towards riskier investments.

Spot gold fell 1.4% to $3,277.68 an ounce, as of 0233 GMT. U.S. gold futures lost 1.9% to $3,281.40.

“The dollar index has advanced as the Trump administration touted progress in trade negotiations, with China following negotiations over the weekend in Switzerland which weighed on gold prices,” said Jigar Trivedi, senior commodity analyst at Reliance Securities.

The U.S. and China ended high-stakes trade talks on a positive note on Sunday, with U.S. officials touting a “deal” to reduce the U.S. trade deficit, while Chinese officials said they had reached “important consensus”.

Chinese Vice Premier He Lifeng said a joint statement would be released in Geneva on Monday. The U.S. and China imposed tit-for-tat tariffs on each other last month, triggering a trade war that fuelled fears of a global recession.

Gold prices firm

America will be left with higher tariffs once the dust settles from U.S. President Donald Trump’s trade negotiations, a majority of the current and former Trump advisers Reuters spoke to said.

Gold, traditionally seen as a hedge against economic and political uncertainties, thrives in a low-interest rate environment.

On Friday, Cleveland Federal Reserve President Beth Hammack said the Fed needs more time to see how the economy responds to Trump’s tariffs and other policies before figuring out the right response.

Traders are also eyeing release of U.S. Consumer Price Index on Tuesday for fresh signals on the Fed’s monetary policy trajectory.

“In the near term, gold possibly continue to decline as the dollar could appreciate and amid reducing geopolitical risk the haven demand too may drop hence, the yellow metal may decline to $3,200/oz in the near term,” Trivedi added.

Spot silver was steady at $32.70 an ounce, platinum rose 0.3% to $998.04 and palladium firmed 0.4% to $979.73.

