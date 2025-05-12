Pakistan welcomes Trump’s statement

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan welcomed the statement by the US President Donald J Trump regarding Pakistan-India relations.

Pakistan welcomed US President Trump’s statement on the longstanding Kashmir dispute, emphasising the importance of resolving the issue in accordance with United Nations Security Council (UNSC) resolutions.

According to Spokesperson of Foreign Affairs Shafqat Ali Khan, “We acknowledge with appreciation the constructive role played by the United States, alongside other friendly states, in supporting the recent ceasefire understanding between Pakistan and India; a step towards de-escalation and regional stability.”

He said that we also appreciate President Trump’s expressed willingness to support efforts aimed at the resolution of the Jammu and Kashmir dispute - a longstanding issue that has serious implications for peace and security in South Asia and beyond.

He said that Pakistan reaffirms that any just and lasting settlement of the Jammu and Kashmir dispute must be in accordance with the relevant United Nations Security Council resolutions and must ensure the realization of the fundamental rights of the Kashmiri people, including their inalienable right to self-determination.

He said that Pakistan remains committed to engaging with the United States and the international community in efforts to promote peace, security, and prosperity in the region. He said that we also look forward to deepening our multifaceted partnership with the United States, particularly in the areas of trade, investment, and economic cooperation.

