Futures spread down 648 bps

KARACHI: The futures spread declined by 648 basis points, closing at 0.78 percent on the final trading day of the week ending May 9, 2025, compared to 7.26 percent in the previous week.

Trading activity on the futures counter increased, with average daily volumes surged by 37 percent to 154.55 million shares, up from 113 million shares a week earlier. Similarly, the average daily traded value on the futures counter rose by 25 percent, reaching Rs 10.77 billion compared to Rs 8.62 billion in the preceding week.

