Ceasefire efforts: China ready to play constructive role

BEIJING: China hopes for and supports an early ceasefire between Pakistan and India, and is willing to continue playing a constructive role in this regard, Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi said.

Wang, also a member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, made the remarks during a phone call with Mohammad Ishaq Dar, deputy prime minister and foreign minister.

Pakistan, China discuss ongoing situation after Pahalgam attack

As a neighbor of both Pakistan and India, China is concerned about the escalation of their conflict, Wang said, expressing sympathies over the civilian casualties in Pakistan.