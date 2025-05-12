AIRLINK 136.59 Increased By ▲ 9.32 (7.32%)
Pakistan Print 2025-05-12

Minorities equal partners in Pakistan’s stability: Ramesh

Recorder Report Published 12 May, 2025 05:51am

LAHORE: Punjab's Minister for Minority Affairs, Ramesh Singh Arora, in a statement on the occasion of Youm-e-Tashkar, said that all religious minorities residing in Pakistan are safe, empowered, and united. He emphasized that minorities stand shoulder to shoulder with the rest of the nation in contributing to the country’s peace, progress, and security.

Ramesh Singh Arora paid glowing tribute to the Pakistan Armed Forces on behalf of the minority communities, acknowledging their sacrifices for the defence of the homeland. He expressed heartfelt solidarity with the families of the martyrs, stating that their sacrifices will never be forgotten.

The minister remarked, "Under the shadow of this flag, we are all one." He highlighted that Sikhs, Christians, Hindus, Parsis, and other religious minorities are united in protecting Pakistan's geographical, ideological, and cultural boundaries. He noted that the Sikh community continues to play an active and loyal role in both the development and security of the country.

He further added that the interfaith harmony that prevails in Pakistan today stands as a shining example for the rest of the world. He urged the international community to recognize that religious minorities in Pakistan enjoy complete freedom and that their rights are fully protected under the Constitution and law.

Ramesh Singh Arora concluded by saying that hostile elements are afraid of the unity and strength of Pakistan’s minorities, but they must understand that Pakistan is our home, and it is the shared responsibility of all citizens to protect and defend it.

