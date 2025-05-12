AIRLINK 136.59 Increased By ▲ 9.32 (7.32%)
BOP 9.12 Increased By ▲ 0.44 (5.07%)
CNERGY 6.42 Increased By ▲ 0.70 (12.24%)
CPHL 64.66 Decreased By ▼ -2.44 (-3.64%)
FCCL 41.55 Increased By ▲ 1.69 (4.24%)
FFL 13.04 Increased By ▲ 0.83 (6.8%)
FLYNG 33.77 Increased By ▲ 2.37 (7.55%)
HUBC 125.77 Increased By ▲ 6.77 (5.69%)
HUMNL 11.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.35%)
KEL 4.01 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (2.3%)
KOSM 3.99 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (1.27%)
MLCF 63.32 Increased By ▲ 2.45 (4.02%)
OGDC 184.55 Increased By ▲ 5.16 (2.88%)
PACE 4.42 Increased By ▲ 0.43 (10.78%)
PAEL 40.22 Increased By ▲ 3.21 (8.67%)
PIAHCLA 12.23 Decreased By ▼ -1.35 (-9.94%)
PIBTL 7.62 Increased By ▲ 0.52 (7.32%)
POWER 13.87 Increased By ▲ 0.46 (3.43%)
PPL 138.86 Increased By ▲ 6.95 (5.27%)
PRL 24.56 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (1.24%)
PTC 17.54 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.63%)
SEARL 68.24 Increased By ▲ 1.59 (2.39%)
SSGC 27.69 Decreased By ▼ -1.53 (-5.24%)
SYM 12.68 Increased By ▲ 0.51 (4.19%)
TELE 5.94 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (6.07%)
TPLP 7.00 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (3.7%)
TRG 56.27 Increased By ▲ 3.14 (5.91%)
WAVESAPP 7.94 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (2.58%)
WTL 1.16 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (5.45%)
YOUW 3.21 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (3.88%)
BR100 11,241 Increased By 384.8 (3.54%)
BR30 32,134 Increased By 1400.2 (4.56%)
KSE100 107,175 Increased By 3647.8 (3.52%)
KSE30 32,648 Increased By 1170 (3.72%)
May 12, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
BR Research Print 2025-05-12

Remittance 10MFY25 snapshot

BR Research Published 12 May, 2025 05:51am

Remittances to Pakistan reached an all-time high of $31.2 billion during the first ten months of FY25 (10MFY25), registering a remarkable 31 percent year-on-year increase from $23.9 billion in the same period last year.

The surge marks a critical lifeline for the country’s fragile external account and underscores the economic resilience of the overseas Pakistani community. However, despite the cumulative strength, there was a sharp decline in inflows during April 2025—down 22 percent month-on-month.

March’s spike was widely attributed to seasonal factors linked to Ramadan and Eid-related transfers. The April drop, while expected in part, was deeper than forecast and is raising fresh concerns over the sustainability of remittance momentum in the months ahead. Year-on-year, April 2025 still reflected a healthy 13.1 percent growth, showing that the overall trend remains positive. Yet the volatility suggests the need for policy vigilance.

Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates remained the two largest corridors. Saudi Arabia contributed $7.6 billion in 10MFY25, followed by the UAE at $6.36 billion. Inflows from the United Kingdom stood at $4.78 billion, and the United States contributed $3.12 billion. These four corridors together accounted for over two-thirds of Pakistan’s total remittances.

The growth in formal channel flows is supported by improved compliance measures, narrowing of the gap between official and open market exchange rates, and expanded access to digital remittance channels. Programs such as the Roshan Digital Account and Raast have also played a role, although their adoption may now be plateauing.

Recent economic recovery has also fuelled growth in remittances. According to an ADB Working Paper, macroeconomic variables in both sending and receiving countries significantly shape remittance flows to Pakistan. The study found that economic activity abroad—especially in the Gulf and Western economies—remains a strong driver of remittance inflows.

Migrants tend to remit more when their income prospects are strong. Then, domestic inflation in Pakistan consistently boosts remittance flows, reflecting a compensatory motive where migrants support their families against rising prices.Surprisingly, domestic interest rates have a delayed positive impact on remittances, suggesting that higher returns at home eventually attract greater financial inflows.

Finally, the oil prices are positively associated with remittance growth, particularly from Saudi Arabia. When oil revenues rise, Gulf economies experience employment, and wage gains that cascade into higher remittances.However, the report also highlights that the structural and persistent drivers—such as diaspora size, cost of transfer, and cultural remittance habits—remain dominant. This implies that remittances tend to persist even in the face of macroeconomic fluctuations, though their growth rate may vary.

Looking ahead, Pakistan’s full-year FY25 remittances are likely to exceed $36 billion, barring major external shocks. However, in the coming months, a softening of economic activity in the Gulf, rising inflation in host countries, and reduced incentives through formal channels could all weigh on inflows in the final two months of FY25. Additionally, the stabilizing exchange rate may reduce the urgency to remit early or through official banking routes.

Pakistan Economy Remittances overseas Pakistani remittance inflows Pakistan remittances remittances growth FY25 remittances

Comments

200 characters

Remittance 10MFY25 snapshot

Uplift projects: Ministry authorises Rs894.1bn in 10 months

Automated income tax refund system: FBR has failed to enforce IHC’s directive

Tariff anomalies: PTEA seeks rectification among industrial consumer categories

DG ISPR outlines military response to Indian aggression

Pakistan welcomes Trump’s statement

Fragile ceasefire holds, permanent one is in sight

FBR deputes officers at 21 beverages cos

Ceasefire efforts: China ready to play constructive role

PM praises Trump for peace

Prices of essential food items show mixed trend

Read more stories