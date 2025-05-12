AIRLINK 136.59 Increased By ▲ 9.32 (7.32%)
Bilawal pays tribute to martyrs of May 12

Recorder Report Published 12 May, 2025 05:51am

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has paid glowing tribute to the brave party workers who laid down their lives on May 12, 2007, in Karachi during the struggle for judicial independence and the rule of law.

He said the blood spilled on the streets of Karachi was not in vain — it became a powerful symbol of resistance against tyranny and a solemn reminder that democracy in Pakistan has been nurtured through great sacrifice.

According to a press release issued by the Media Cell Bilawal House, Chairman PPP said that May 12 will forever be remembered as a black day in our national history — a day when the sanctity of human life was violated and democratic ideals were trampled underfoot in broad daylight. He added that the people of Karachi, especially lawyers, political workers, and members of civil society, paid an unbearable price for their courage and commitment to constitutional values.

“Dozens of innocent lives were brutally taken, and hundreds injured, simply for standing on the right side of history — with the Constitution, the judiciary, and democracy,” he said.

Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari stressed that if Pakistan is to move forward, it must ensure such tragedies are never repeated or erased from collective memory. He affirmed that the PPP, a party that has itself endured decades of violence, sacrifices, and martyrdom, stands in unwavering solidarity with the families of the May 12 victims.

“We have not forgotten, nor has the nation. Even our future generations will continue to condemn the perpetrators of that horrific day,” he vowed.

