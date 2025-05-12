AIRLINK 136.59 Increased By ▲ 9.32 (7.32%)
Pakistan Print 2025-05-12

Business community pays tribute to Armed Forces

Rizwan Bhatti Published 12 May, 2025 05:51am

KARACHI: Business Community has extended heartfelt tributes and unwavering support to the Pakistan Armed Forces, lauding their unmatched professionalism, courage, and commitment to national defence.

The business community has lauded the Pakistan Army, Air Force, and Navy for once again demonstrating their status as some of the most capable and resilient forces-not only in the region, but across the globe.

Zubair Tufail, leader United Business Group and former President Federation of Pakistan Chamber of Commerce and Industry, emphasized that whenever the nation has faced a critical threat, the armed forces have stepped forward with unmatched determination to safeguard the country’s sovereignty. He particularly acknowledged the recent response to Indian aggression, describing it as a timely and powerful reply that sent a clear message that Pakistan will not tolerate any attempts to undermine its national dignity. “There is nothing more important than national security, and we stand shoulder to shoulder with our military during these testing times”, he added.

Tufail also admired the services of Armed Forces particularly; Chief of the Army Staff (COAS) of the Pakistan Army is General Syed Asim Munir, for defending Pakistani borders and giving a strong response to Indian Forces. He also appreciated the efforts of US President Donald Trump, Vice President J. D. Vance and Secretary of State Marco Rubio for timely intervention for a ceasefire on India’s request.

Rafique Suleman, General Secretary Pakistan Kenya Business Council has condemned the saddened acts of aggression against Pakistan by India without any proofs. “We strongly condemn any form of violence or hostility that threatens peace, regional stability, and the lives of innocent civilians”, he added. He said that the Kenya Business Council is committed to support the government of Pakistan and stand in full solidarity with the Armed Forces during this challenging time. “We are proud of our Armed Forces, who have responded with strength and determination to defend the country against India’s unjustified attacks. In this difficult time, our thoughts and prayers are with our brave forces, he added.

Rafique said that peace is the cornerstone of prosperity, and the business community remains hopeful for a swift and peaceful resolution of the dispute between two neighbour countries. “We also urge all parties involved to exercise restraint and to prioritize diplomatic dialogue and peaceful resolution”, he added.

Imtiaz Hussain President Pakistan Agricultural and Horticultural Forum has assured the military of their complete support, both in times of crisis and in the ongoing journey of national progress. “Our trader and industrialist community has always contributed wholeheartedly to the development of Pakistan, and in this hour of need, we are united in support of our brave armed forces,” he said. He noted that the display of national unity during the crisis has proven once again that the Pakistani nation stands united behind its Armed Forces proudly.

He lauded the Army Staff (COAS) of the Pakistan Army is General Syed Asim Munir and Pakistan Air Force (PAF) for its exceptional performance, stating that the way PAF pilots thwarted Indian air aggression will go down as a proud chapter in the country’s defence history. Imtiaz has also thanked the US President for playing a constructive role in de-escalating tensions between Pakistan and India.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025

