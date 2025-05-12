AIRLINK 136.59 Increased By ▲ 9.32 (7.32%)
BOP 9.12 Increased By ▲ 0.44 (5.07%)
CNERGY 6.42 Increased By ▲ 0.70 (12.24%)
CPHL 64.66 Decreased By ▼ -2.44 (-3.64%)
FCCL 41.55 Increased By ▲ 1.69 (4.24%)
FFL 13.04 Increased By ▲ 0.83 (6.8%)
FLYNG 33.77 Increased By ▲ 2.37 (7.55%)
HUBC 125.77 Increased By ▲ 6.77 (5.69%)
HUMNL 11.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.35%)
KEL 4.01 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (2.3%)
KOSM 3.99 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (1.27%)
MLCF 63.32 Increased By ▲ 2.45 (4.02%)
OGDC 184.55 Increased By ▲ 5.16 (2.88%)
PACE 4.42 Increased By ▲ 0.43 (10.78%)
PAEL 40.22 Increased By ▲ 3.21 (8.67%)
PIAHCLA 12.23 Decreased By ▼ -1.35 (-9.94%)
PIBTL 7.62 Increased By ▲ 0.52 (7.32%)
POWER 13.87 Increased By ▲ 0.46 (3.43%)
PPL 138.86 Increased By ▲ 6.95 (5.27%)
PRL 24.56 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (1.24%)
PTC 17.54 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.63%)
SEARL 68.24 Increased By ▲ 1.59 (2.39%)
SSGC 27.69 Decreased By ▼ -1.53 (-5.24%)
SYM 12.68 Increased By ▲ 0.51 (4.19%)
TELE 5.94 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (6.07%)
TPLP 7.00 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (3.7%)
TRG 56.27 Increased By ▲ 3.14 (5.91%)
WAVESAPP 7.94 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (2.58%)
WTL 1.16 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (5.45%)
YOUW 3.21 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (3.88%)
BR100 11,241 Increased By 384.8 (3.54%)
BR30 32,134 Increased By 1400.2 (4.56%)
KSE100 107,175 Increased By 3647.8 (3.52%)
KSE30 32,648 Increased By 1170 (3.72%)
May 12, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Print Print 2025-05-12

Prices of essential food items show mixed trend

Amjad Ali Shah Published May 12, 2025 Updated May 12, 2025 05:58am

PESHAWAR: Mixed trend in prices of daily use food items like live chicken/meat, sugar, flour, vegetables, cooking oil/ghee, pulses and others was witnessed in the retail market, according to a market survey conducted by Business Recorder here on Sunday.

According to the survey, in the open market, prices of live chicken/meat remained unchanged whereas the price of farm eggs was available at Rs240/kg. Similarly cow meat was available at Rs1100/kg against the fixed price by local administration at Rs800-900/kg while boneless meat is being sold at Rs1300/kg in the open market, according to the survey. The mutton beef was being sold at Rs2500/kg in the open market.

Prices of various varieties and brands of cooking oil/ghee remained unchanged in the open market.

Prices of essential kitchen items show rising trend

One kilogram of sugar was available at Rs170/kg against the price Rs165/kg, showing decrease of Rs5/kg in the retail market.

Furthermore tomato was available at Rs50 and 60 and Rs70/kg in the open market. Onion was being sold at Rs70-80/kg in the previous week while some vendors and dealers charged a self-imposed price in the retail market. Ginger and garlic remained unchanged as being available at Rs800/kg and Rs400 and Rs600/kg respectively. Green chilli was being sold at Rs120/kg.

Peas was being sold at Rs150/180 per kg against the price of Rs120/kg, capsicum at Rs150/kg, ladyfinger Rs120/kg, curry Rs70/kg, Kachalu Rs150-200/kg, turnip at Rs150/kg Eggplant (bringle) Rs100/kg, Zucchini (tori) Rs100/kg, Tinda Rs100/kg, lemon was being sold at Rs600-700/kg. Arvi was available at Rs200/kg, cabbage at Rs100/kg, red coloured potatoes available at Rs70/kg while white coloured potatoes are sold at Rs50/kg in the retail market.

Price of flour was stable in the retail market as 20-kg fine flour sac was being sold at Rs1750-1800 and Rs1900/sac and brown coloured flour sac at Rs1500-1600 in the open market. Wheat flour and other products like maida, soji and choker flour remained high in the retail market.

According to the survey, prices of all brands and qualities of beverages remained high in the local market. Black tea was being sold at Rs1400-1500/kg, the survey added.

Good quality rice (sela) was available at Rs320/kg, while low quality rice was available at Rs300/kg, while tota rice was available at Rs180-200/kg.

The survey furthermore said dal mash was available at Rs480/kg against the Rs420/kg, dal masoor at Rs320/kg, dal chilka (black) at Rs320/kg, dal chilka (green) at Rs260/kg, moonge at Rs360/kg against Rs320/kg, dhoti dal at Rs400/kg, dal Channa at Rs320/kg against Rs280/kg, white lobiya at Rs340/kg, red bean at Rs440 per kg, Gram flour (baisen) at Rs420/kg against Rs280/kg, big size white Channa at Rs380/kg, small size white Channa from Rs360/kg.

The prices of the fruits: Apple was available from Rs250-300 and Rs400-500/kg, banana at Rs200-250/dozen, pomegranate at Rs400-500/kg, guava at Rs250-300/kg.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025

sugar price flour price commodity prices vegetables prices cooking oil prices Prices of essential food commodities pulses prices chicken meat prices retail markets food items prices Prices of daily use items Prices of essential food BR survey

Comments

200 characters

Prices of essential food items show mixed trend

Uplift projects: Ministry authorises Rs894.1bn in 10 months

Automated income tax refund system: FBR has failed to enforce IHC’s directive

Tariff anomalies: PTEA seeks rectification among industrial consumer categories

DG ISPR outlines military response to Indian aggression

Pakistan welcomes Trump’s statement

Fragile ceasefire holds, permanent one is in sight

FBR deputes officers at 21 beverages cos

Ceasefire efforts: China ready to play constructive role

PM praises Trump for peace

Read more stories