Prices of essential kitchen items show rising trend

ISLAMABAD: The prices of essential kitchen items have witnessed an increase during this week past against the previous week, revealed a survey carried out by Business Recorder here on Saturday.

The survey observed an increase in chicken prices from Rs15,000 to Rs16,000 per 40kg in the wholesale market, which in retail is being sold at Rs425 against Rs395 per kg and chicken meat price jumped up from Rs630 to Rs660 per kg.

Eggs price went up from Rs5,950 to Rs7,000 per carton of 30 dozen which in retail is being sold in the range of Rs275-280 against Rs245-250 per dozen. Sugar price went up from Rs8,300 to Rs8,450 per 50kg bag in the wholesale market, while in retail it is being sold at Rs180 against Rs175 per kg.

Mutton and beef prices remained stable as normal quality mutton was available at Rs2,200 per kg, normal quality boneless beef at Rs1,400 per kg, and normal beef at Rs1,100 per kg. Various varieties of fishes are available in the range of Rs500 to Rs900 per kg.

No changes were witnessed in tea prices, as Lipton Yellow Label is available at Rs2,200 per 900 grams pack and Islamabad Tea is available at Rs1,800 per kg; normal quality turmeric powder is available at Rs700 per kg and normal quality red chilli powder at Rs700 per kg. Traders told this correspondent that cigarette manufacturers have started increasing the prices of their products as Capstan price jumped up from Rs240 to Rs250 per pack.

Wheat flour prices witnessed an increase as the price of the best quality wheat flour ex-mill went up from Rs1,020 against Rs1,100 per 15kg bag which in retail is being sold at Rs1,150 against Rs1,100 per bag and normal quality wheat flour price went up from Rs960 to Rs1,020 per 15kg bag which in retail is being sold at Rs1,070 against Rs1,000 per kg. Despite a significant reduction of Rs1,400 per 15kg bag in wheat flour price over the past one year the tandoor owners have not reduce the roti, naan and paratha prices.

Moreover, the bakers also have not reduced the biscuit, bread and confectionary prices, which they had increased by manifold after 2020 corona virus crisis. The prices of cooked food items remained stable as a cooked daal/vegetable plate at a normal hotel is available at Rs320, cooked beef plate at Rs550, cooked chicken plate at Rs500, cooked mutton at Rs750 and naan/roti is being sold at Rs25/30.

No changes significant were witnessed in Pulses prices as maash pulse price is available at Rs440 per kg, gram pulse at Rs300 per kg, whole gram pulse at Rs270 per kg, various varieties of bean lentils in the range of Rs450-550 per kg, moong price at Rs400 per kg, and masoor pulse at Rs280 per kg.

The prices of branded spices such as Shan, National, and others, also remained stable as a pack of 39 grams of spice is available at Rs140. The prices of the various varieties of rice witnessed an increase as price of the best quality basmati in wholesale market went up from Rs12,500 to Rs12,800 per 40kg bag, which in retail is being sold at Rs350 per kg, normal quality Basmati from Rs10,500 to Rs11,000 per 40kg bag, which in retail is being sold at Rs310 per kg, and broken Basmati from Rs8,000 to Rs8,500 per 40kg bag, which in retail is being sold at Rs235 against Rs230 per kg.

Ghee/cooking oil prices remained stable as B-grade ghee/oil is available at Rs6,000 per carton of 16 packs in the wholesale market, which in retail is being sold at Rs460 per pack of 900 grams, while best quality cooking oil/ghee brands such as Dalda ghee price remained stable at Rs2,720 per 5kg tin and cooking at Rs2,720 per 5-litre bottle.

Prices of packed milk brands such as Milk Pak and Olpers in the wholesale market remained stable at Rs2,250 per carton while in retail 250ml packed milk is being sold at Rs90. Fresh milk prices in some parts of the twin cities are being sold at Rs220 per kg while in some parts is still being sold at Rs230 per kg and yoghurt price is stable at Rs250 per kg. No changes were observed in the prices of powder milk such as Nido and Lactogen as 400gram Nido powder milk is available at Rs1,320 and 200gram pack at Rs700 per pack.

Bathing soaps prices remained stable as family-size Safeguard and Dettol like soaps are available at Rs165 per pack, family size Lux at Rs150, and detergent prices went slightly up as Ariel Surf, Brite, Express Power and others are available at Rs570 against Rs550 per kg pack. The prices of various brands of cold drinks such as Pepsi, Coke, Miranda and others remained stable as family-size bottle is available at Rs230.

Officially OGRA has fixed price of LPG at Rs245.20 per kg, while in the market LPG is being sold in the range of Rs300-330 per kg, reflecting an overcharging of Rs55-85 per kg. LPG traders, the LPG distributors have blamed the marketing companies for higher prices saying marketing companies are supplying them the commodity on higher prices as a result retailers are left with no option other than overcharging the consumers. Moreover, LPG distributors and retailers are freely selling LPG by decanting in violation of the laws as a result every other day LPG cylinder blasts are claiming many lives.

The vegetable and fruit prices remained stable as potatoes in wholesales market are available at Rs1,800-3,500 per quintal, while in retail potatoes are being sold in the range of Rs45-60 per kg; onion price in wholesales market went up from Rs1700-3,200 to 2,000-3,500 per quintal, while in retail onions are being sold in the range of Rs40-60 against Rs35-50 per kg and tomato price went up from Rs300 to Rs350 per basket of 15kg, which in retail are being sold in the range of Rs40-60 per kg. Ginger price went up from Rs1,100 to Rs1,200 per 5kg in the wholesale market, which in retail is being sold in the range of Rs360-380, local garlic price is stable at Rs500 per 5 kg which in retail is being sold at Rs200 per kg, China garlic price went up from Rs1,200 to Rs1,350 per 5kg in the wholesale market which in retail is being sold in the range of Rs300-320 against Rs380-450 per kg.

Capsicum price went up from Rs200 to Rs250 per 5kg in the wholesale market which in retail is being sold in the range of Rs60-75 against Rs50-60 per kg, prices of various varieties of pumpkins went up from Rs100-270 to Rs130-300 per 5kg in wholesale market, which in retail are being sold in the range of Rs50-75 against Rs40-65 per kg; various types of tinda prices went down from Rs270-650 to Rs250-600 per 5kg which in retail are being sold in the range of Rs75-120 per kg; eggplant price is stable at Rs175 per 5kg, which in retail are being sold at Rs50-60 per kg; cauliflower price is stable at Rs300 per 5kg in wholesale market, which in retail is being sold in the range of Rs75-80 per kg and cabbage price went up from Rs100 to Rs130 per 5kg, which in retail is being sold at Rs50-60 per kg.

Okra price is stable at Rs600 per 5kg in wholesale market which in retail is being sold at Rs160-170 against Rs175-200, Bitter gourd price went up from Rs300 to Rs350 per 5kg which in retail is being sold in the range of Rs90-100 against Rs80-90 per kg, green chilli price is stable at Rs300-400 per 5kg in the wholesale market which in retail are being sold in the range of Rs100-120 per kg, beetroot price went up from Rs200 to Rs250 per 5kg which in retail is being sold at Rs70-75 against Rs60-65 per kg, local carrot price went up from Rs120 to Rs170 per 5kg which in retail is being sold at Rs50-55 per kg and China carrot price went up from Rs150 to Rs200 per 5kg which in retail is being sold at Rs60-70 against Rs50-55 per kg and cucumber price is stable at Rs200 per 5kg, which in retail is being sold at Rs55-65 per kg.

Fresh Bean price went down from Rs450 to Rs400 per 5kg which in retail are being sold at Rs100-120 per kg against Rs110-130, Yam price went down from Rs700 to Rs600 per 5kg, which in retail is being sold at Rs150-170 against Rs170-190 per kg; turnip price went up from Rs125 to Rs150 per 5kg which in retail are being sold in the range of Rs50-55 per kg; peas price went up from Rs400 to Rs500 per 5kg which in retail are being sold in the range of Rs1120-140 against Rs100-110 per kg; radish price is stable to Rs75 per 5kg which in retail is being sold at Rs30-35 per kg, spinach is available at Rs150 per 5kg which in retail is being sold at Rs15-20 per bundle of 200 grams and Coriander is available at Rs250 per 5kg in wholesales market which in retail is being sold at Rs30-35 per bundle of 250 grams.

Fruit prices witnessed a mixed trend as various types of local apples are available in the range of Rs110-340 per kg guava price remained stable at Rs110-150 per kg. Bananas prices went down from Rs100-240 to Rs90-22 against per dozen. Various varieties of melons are being sold in the range of Rs40-80 per kg; Chikoo at Rs250-275 per kg, papaya at Rs130-250 against Rs180-220 per kg and lokat at Rs160-180 against Rs200-250 per kg.

Business Recorder has noted a significant difference between the wholesale market prices, official prices fixed by market committees which consist of commissioners, DCs, ACs, the special price control magistrates, representatives of wholesalers, retailers and general public.

They said one vendor was selling bananas in the range of Rs90-200 per dozen and another at Rs120-250 per kg of same quality while the official price is Rs90-220 per kg; mutton on some shops was available at Rs2,200 per kg and same quality of mutton was being sold at Rs2,400 per kg at others; wheat flour was available at Rs1,130 per 15kg bag on one shop and another shopkeeper was selling the same quality of the commodity at Rs1,170. Business Recorder has observed and repeatedly reported that retailers, vendors, and other sellers are not displaying official price lists of household items at a prominent place and are not even providing on demand, which they are legally bound to provide the consumers and display at a prominent place.