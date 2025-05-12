Bashir Janmuhammad expresses solidarity with armed forces

KARACHI: Renowned businessman and philanthropist Mohammed Bashir Janmuhammad expressed solidarity with armed forces.

He said: “Today, we stand as proud and grateful Pakistanis, deeply moved by the extraordinary bravery, determination, and resolve shown by our Armed Forces and intelligence agencies during these testing times. Their service reflects the highest standards of dedication to our nation.

“As responsible members of the business community, it is both our duty and honour to acknowledge these efforts. I recommend hosting a formal gathering to pay tribute to Chief of Army Staff General Asim Munir, the Government of Pakistan, and our Armed Forces for their steadfast defense of our sovereignty.”

