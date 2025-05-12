AIRLINK 136.59 Increased By ▲ 9.32 (7.32%)
Pakistan Print 2025-05-12

HCSTSI pays tributes to Armed Forces

Recorder Report Published 12 May, 2025 05:51am

HYDERABAD: President Hyderabad Chamber of Small Traders & Small Industry (HCSTSI), Muhammad Saleem Memon, has paid rich tribute to the Pakistan Armed Forces, especially the courageous and highly professional pilots of the Pakistan Air Force, for their exceptional response during the recent escalation with India. Their swift and precise action not only safeguarded the nation but also earned global recognition for Pakistan’s military excellence and aerial supremacy.

He reiterated that war has never been Pakistan’s first choice. As members of the business community, we have always advocated for peace, regional stability and mutually respectful relations with neighbouring countries, for it is only in such an environment that trade, growth, and prosperity can flourish. However, when aggression is imposed upon us, Pakistan reserves every right to respond decisively.

Referring to the recent conflict, he noted that India used the April 22nd incident in Occupied Kashmir as a pretext to launch “Operation Sandoor” on May 7th, targeting various regions within Pakistan. But by the grace of Almighty Allah and the iron-willed resolve of the Pakistan Armed Forces, Pakistan launched “Operation Bunyan al-Marsis” in response neutralizing enemy Rafale jets, drones, and missile systems, and sending a clear message to the world: underestimating Pakistan is a grave miscalculation.

HCSTSI President also extended his appreciation to Prime Minister Mian Shahbaz Sharif, Deputy Prime Minister Ishaq Dar, and the military leadership for their resolute and visionary strategy, which compelled India to seek a ceasefire through global intermediaries. The leadership’s message was clear: Pakistan stands for peace, but with dignity and honour.

He emphasized that the recent developments have highlighted the importance of not only a robust defense but also a stable economy and technological advancement for national resilience. “This is the time for national renewal and commitment. Just as we stood united with our armed forces, we must now unite for the progress, self-reliance, and economic development of our beloved nation, setting aside all political and social differences,” he said.

President paid heartfelt tribute to Dr. Abdul Qadeer Khan, the father of Pakistan’s nuclear program, stating that the country’s strategic capability under his leadership remains the strongest pillar of our national defense today.

He further added that Pakistan’s traders and industrialists have a vested interest in peace and stability, as these are essential for employment, investment, and national revenue. However, whenever the country faces threats, the business community stands firmly behind the Armed Forces like a frontline unit.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025

