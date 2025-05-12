A ceasefire, brokered by the Trump administration, is now in place, marking a significant shift in the Pakistan-India dynamic. This development has brought the Kashmir issue into the international spotlight, amplifying global attention to the longstanding conflict. However, from Pakistan’s perspective, the continued suspension of the Indus Water Treaty remains a pressing concern, threatening water security and regional stability.

China has proven itself as Pakistan’s iron brother. On paper, the comparison between the two archrivals—Pakistan and India—seems stark. Pakistan’s defense spending is one-eighth of India’s, its economic size one-tenth, and its foreign exchange reserves a mere rounding error for the latter. Yet, Pakistan holds an edge in modern warfare, bolstered by China’s latest weaponry technology and unwavering support, especially when Western backing leans toward India. Despite recent years seeing Chinese citizens killed in Pakistan, China has not hesitated to stand firm.

The enemy of my enemy is my friend. India, the common adversary, has miscalculated the strength of the Pakistan-China alliance, underestimating the dominance of Chinese aircraft and missile technology. This message resonates not just for India but for the broader Western audience witnessing China’s real-time military superiority. The psychological victory belongs to Pakistan and China. Last week’s actions have offered Pakistan a chance to restore its global image and reclaim lost credibility, while India’s perceived military dominance over Pakistan wanes, despite its superior budgets and equipment. In a conventional war, Pakistan lacks the economic muscle to endure long-term, yet it cannot allow India to establish a new normal. With active Chinese assistance, the Pakistan Air Force demonstrated its resolve, downing five Indian fighter jets after India’s unprovoked attack on civilians following the Pahalgam incident—despite India’s failure to prove Pakistan’s involvement.

Indian media has become a global laughingstock, its narratives unraveling under scrutiny. The Modi regime’s fascist leanings erode its democratic facade, and India is losing its strategic footing. Tensions with neighbors like Bangladesh, Nepal, and Bhutan expose its vulnerabilities across too many fronts. Meanwhile, Pakistan seeks to distance itself from jihadi ties, while India doubles down on religious fervor, signaling the decline of its secular and “incredible” identity. Western commentators must rethink their stance as the narrative shifts. Pakistan’s DG ISPR provided a fact-based briefing to international journalists, showcasing a measured yet hardened position, while India’s false claims and hollow aggression falter. Western support for India lingers as a hangover of past policies.

This is a DeepSeek moment for the West, as China showcases its air-weaponry superiority at a fraction of the cost. China and the US may be waging a proxy war, testing new military technologies in real time, with China emerging dominant. Hopefully, escalation will not reach a point of no return. As the dust settles, Pakistan should strengthen economic ties with China. During 2008–14, when no one else supported Pakistan’s infrastructure needs, China stepped in with critical nuclear and coal power projects. Pakistan’s own greed led to costly RLNG deals with Qatar, a misstep that strained its economy.

Pakistan once relied on Western-dominated multilaterals, blaming China for power sector debt — a factually incorrect claim stemming from its own miscalculations and attempts to balance multiple alliances. Now, realignment is essential. Moving industries from China to Pakistan could revitalize the economic relationship. The performance of Chinese jets and missiles in the Pak-India conflict strengthens China’s hand in trade tariff negotiations with the US.

It’s time for Pakistan to gather, regroup, and reignite national cohesion. Internal conflicts must end, contingencies built, and economic reforms prioritized. Rising from the ashes, Pakistan can reclaim its strength and redefine its future.

