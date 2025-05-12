AIRLINK 136.59 Increased By ▲ 9.32 (7.32%)
BOP 9.12 Increased By ▲ 0.44 (5.07%)
CNERGY 6.42 Increased By ▲ 0.70 (12.24%)
CPHL 64.66 Decreased By ▼ -2.44 (-3.64%)
FCCL 41.55 Increased By ▲ 1.69 (4.24%)
FFL 13.04 Increased By ▲ 0.83 (6.8%)
FLYNG 33.77 Increased By ▲ 2.37 (7.55%)
HUBC 125.77 Increased By ▲ 6.77 (5.69%)
HUMNL 11.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.35%)
KEL 4.01 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (2.3%)
KOSM 3.99 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (1.27%)
MLCF 63.32 Increased By ▲ 2.45 (4.02%)
OGDC 184.55 Increased By ▲ 5.16 (2.88%)
PACE 4.42 Increased By ▲ 0.43 (10.78%)
PAEL 40.22 Increased By ▲ 3.21 (8.67%)
PIAHCLA 12.23 Decreased By ▼ -1.35 (-9.94%)
PIBTL 7.62 Increased By ▲ 0.52 (7.32%)
POWER 13.87 Increased By ▲ 0.46 (3.43%)
PPL 138.86 Increased By ▲ 6.95 (5.27%)
PRL 24.56 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (1.24%)
PTC 17.54 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.63%)
SEARL 68.24 Increased By ▲ 1.59 (2.39%)
SSGC 27.69 Decreased By ▼ -1.53 (-5.24%)
SYM 12.68 Increased By ▲ 0.51 (4.19%)
TELE 5.94 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (6.07%)
TPLP 7.00 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (3.7%)
TRG 56.27 Increased By ▲ 3.14 (5.91%)
WAVESAPP 7.94 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (2.58%)
WTL 1.16 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (5.45%)
YOUW 3.21 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (3.88%)
BR100 11,241 Increased By 384.8 (3.54%)
BR30 32,134 Increased By 1400.2 (4.56%)
KSE100 107,175 Increased By 3647.8 (3.52%)
KSE30 32,648 Increased By 1170 (3.72%)
May 12, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Opinion Print 2025-05-12

Beyond the ceasefire: Pakistan’s path forward

Ali Khizar Published 12 May, 2025 05:51am

A ceasefire, brokered by the Trump administration, is now in place, marking a significant shift in the Pakistan-India dynamic. This development has brought the Kashmir issue into the international spotlight, amplifying global attention to the longstanding conflict. However, from Pakistan’s perspective, the continued suspension of the Indus Water Treaty remains a pressing concern, threatening water security and regional stability.

China has proven itself as Pakistan’s iron brother. On paper, the comparison between the two archrivals—Pakistan and India—seems stark. Pakistan’s defense spending is one-eighth of India’s, its economic size one-tenth, and its foreign exchange reserves a mere rounding error for the latter. Yet, Pakistan holds an edge in modern warfare, bolstered by China’s latest weaponry technology and unwavering support, especially when Western backing leans toward India. Despite recent years seeing Chinese citizens killed in Pakistan, China has not hesitated to stand firm.

The enemy of my enemy is my friend. India, the common adversary, has miscalculated the strength of the Pakistan-China alliance, underestimating the dominance of Chinese aircraft and missile technology. This message resonates not just for India but for the broader Western audience witnessing China’s real-time military superiority. The psychological victory belongs to Pakistan and China. Last week’s actions have offered Pakistan a chance to restore its global image and reclaim lost credibility, while India’s perceived military dominance over Pakistan wanes, despite its superior budgets and equipment. In a conventional war, Pakistan lacks the economic muscle to endure long-term, yet it cannot allow India to establish a new normal. With active Chinese assistance, the Pakistan Air Force demonstrated its resolve, downing five Indian fighter jets after India’s unprovoked attack on civilians following the Pahalgam incident—despite India’s failure to prove Pakistan’s involvement.

Indian media has become a global laughingstock, its narratives unraveling under scrutiny. The Modi regime’s fascist leanings erode its democratic facade, and India is losing its strategic footing. Tensions with neighbors like Bangladesh, Nepal, and Bhutan expose its vulnerabilities across too many fronts. Meanwhile, Pakistan seeks to distance itself from jihadi ties, while India doubles down on religious fervor, signaling the decline of its secular and “incredible” identity. Western commentators must rethink their stance as the narrative shifts. Pakistan’s DG ISPR provided a fact-based briefing to international journalists, showcasing a measured yet hardened position, while India’s false claims and hollow aggression falter. Western support for India lingers as a hangover of past policies.

This is a DeepSeek moment for the West, as China showcases its air-weaponry superiority at a fraction of the cost. China and the US may be waging a proxy war, testing new military technologies in real time, with China emerging dominant. Hopefully, escalation will not reach a point of no return. As the dust settles, Pakistan should strengthen economic ties with China. During 2008–14, when no one else supported Pakistan’s infrastructure needs, China stepped in with critical nuclear and coal power projects. Pakistan’s own greed led to costly RLNG deals with Qatar, a misstep that strained its economy.

Pakistan once relied on Western-dominated multilaterals, blaming China for power sector debt — a factually incorrect claim stemming from its own miscalculations and attempts to balance multiple alliances. Now, realignment is essential. Moving industries from China to Pakistan could revitalize the economic relationship. The performance of Chinese jets and missiles in the Pak-India conflict strengthens China’s hand in trade tariff negotiations with the US.

It’s time for Pakistan to gather, regroup, and reignite national cohesion. Internal conflicts must end, contingencies built, and economic reforms prioritized. Rising from the ashes, Pakistan can reclaim its strength and redefine its future.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025

Author Image

Ali Khizar

Ali Khizar is the Director of Research at Business Recorder. His Twitter handle is @AliKhizar

ceasefire Indo Pak tensions Pak India ceasefire

Comments

200 characters

Beyond the ceasefire: Pakistan’s path forward

Uplift projects: Ministry authorises Rs894.1bn in 10 months

Automated income tax refund system: FBR has failed to enforce IHC’s directive

Tariff anomalies: PTEA seeks rectification among industrial consumer categories

DG ISPR outlines military response to Indian aggression

Pakistan welcomes Trump’s statement

Fragile ceasefire holds, permanent one is in sight

FBR deputes officers at 21 beverages cos

Ceasefire efforts: China ready to play constructive role

PM praises Trump for peace

Prices of essential food items show mixed trend

Read more stories