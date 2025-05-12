AIRLINK 136.59 Increased By ▲ 9.32 (7.32%)
Opinion Print 2025-05-12

After aerial humiliation, a panicked India bombed its own people

Qamar Bashir Published 12 May, 2025 05:51am

In one of the most stunning and deeply troubling incidents of modern military conflict, the May 2025 India-Pakistan escalation has not only exposed the weakness of Indian air superiority but has also brought to light a catastrophic failure in India’s missile command and control infrastructure. In an unprecedented embarrassment, several ballistic missiles fired by the Indian military reportedly landed within its own territory—specifically in Indian-administered Kashmir and East Punjab—causing damage, death, and widespread panic.

While Indian media outlets initially attempted to blame these explosions on Pakistani strikes, independent intelligence sources, local reports, and even intercepted communication within Indian military channels revealed the horrifying truth: these were Indian missiles, misfired or misdirected due to systemic failures in guidance systems, lack of coordination, or possibly human error. It is a stark reminder that the world’s largest democracy, which possesses over 170 nuclear warheads, operates with a missile infrastructure plagued by flaws that could have global consequences.

The story doesn’t end with missiles gone rogue. Earlier in the week, Pakistan successfully downed five Indian fighter jets, including three Rafale aircraft—France’s pride, and India’s most advanced multirole fighters. But the embarrassment did not stop at the downing itself; what shook global military experts was the fact that these Rafales were shot down not by any American stealth technology or Russian SAM systems—but by Chinese-made J-10C and JF-17 Thunder jets, operated by Pakistani pilots with surgical precision.

A French defense analyst, when asked how the technologically inferior Chinese platforms could destroy such advanced jets, offered a brutally honest assessment: “We provided the platform. But platforms require skill to operate. That we could not supply to Indian pilots.”

The statement encapsulates the broader dysfunction in India’s military command. Despite heavy investments in advanced platforms, India’s air force continues to be undermined by under-trained personnel, politicized promotions, and insufficient real-combat exposure—particularly compared to Pakistan, whose forces are battle-hardened from two decades of asymmetric and conventional warfare.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025

Qamar Bashir

The writer is a former Press Secretary to the President, An ex-Press Minister at Embassy of Pakistan to France, a former MD, SRBC Macomb, Detroit, Michigan

India ceasefire Indo Pak tensions

