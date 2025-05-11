Zelenskiy says: I am ready to meet Putin in Turkey on Thursday

KYIV: Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said on Sunday he would be ready to meet Vladimir Putin for talks in Istanbul on Thursday after U.S. President Donald Trump told him to agree to an offer of talks with Russia immediately.

Zelenskiy, in a post on X, also said that Ukraine expected a full ceasefire to start on Monday in order to provide the necessary basis for diplomacy to end the war.

"And I will be waiting for Putin in Türkiye on Thursday," he said.