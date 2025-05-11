AIRLINK 136.59 Increased By ▲ 9.32 (7.32%)
BOP 9.12 Increased By ▲ 0.44 (5.07%)
CNERGY 6.42 Increased By ▲ 0.70 (12.24%)
CPHL 64.66 Decreased By ▼ -2.44 (-3.64%)
FCCL 41.55 Increased By ▲ 1.69 (4.24%)
FFL 13.04 Increased By ▲ 0.83 (6.8%)
FLYNG 33.77 Increased By ▲ 2.37 (7.55%)
HUBC 125.77 Increased By ▲ 6.77 (5.69%)
HUMNL 11.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.35%)
KEL 4.01 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (2.3%)
KOSM 3.99 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (1.27%)
MLCF 63.32 Increased By ▲ 2.45 (4.02%)
OGDC 184.55 Increased By ▲ 5.16 (2.88%)
PACE 4.42 Increased By ▲ 0.43 (10.78%)
PAEL 40.22 Increased By ▲ 3.21 (8.67%)
PIAHCLA 12.23 Decreased By ▼ -1.35 (-9.94%)
PIBTL 7.62 Increased By ▲ 0.52 (7.32%)
POWER 13.87 Increased By ▲ 0.46 (3.43%)
PPL 138.86 Increased By ▲ 6.95 (5.27%)
PRL 24.56 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (1.24%)
PTC 17.54 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.63%)
SEARL 68.24 Increased By ▲ 1.59 (2.39%)
SSGC 27.69 Decreased By ▼ -1.53 (-5.24%)
SYM 12.68 Increased By ▲ 0.51 (4.19%)
TELE 5.94 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (6.07%)
TPLP 7.00 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (3.7%)
TRG 56.27 Increased By ▲ 3.14 (5.91%)
WAVESAPP 7.94 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (2.58%)
WTL 1.16 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (5.45%)
YOUW 3.21 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (3.88%)
BR100 11,241 Increased By 384.8 (3.54%)
BR30 32,134 Increased By 1400.2 (4.56%)
KSE100 107,175 Increased By 3647.8 (3.52%)
KSE30 32,648 Increased By 1170 (3.72%)
May 11, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

Zelenskiy says: I am ready to meet Putin in Turkey on Thursday

Reuters Published 11 May, 2025 10:43pm

KYIV: Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said on Sunday he would be ready to meet Vladimir Putin for talks in Istanbul on Thursday after U.S. President Donald Trump told him to agree to an offer of talks with Russia immediately.

Zelenskiy, in a post on X, also said that Ukraine expected a full ceasefire to start on Monday in order to provide the necessary basis for diplomacy to end the war.

Zelenskiy says Ukraine has ‘low chance’ of survival without US backing

"And I will be waiting for Putin in Türkiye on Thursday," he said.

Vladimir Putin Turkey Volodymyr Zelenskiy

Comments

200 characters

Zelenskiy says: I am ready to meet Putin in Turkey on Thursday

‘Losses are part of combat’, says Indian air chief to question about Rafale loss

Stocks in Pakistan, India poised for relief rally after ceasefire

Ceasefire with India is unconditional, says Foreign Minister Dar

Surprisingly, Pakistan and India agree to ceasefire

Nation observes ‘Youm-e-Tashakkur’ today over success of ‘Operation Bunyan-un-Marsoos’

Hamas in talks with US about Gaza ceasefire and aid, says senior Palestinian official

Inefficiencies hiking capacity charges highlighted

Zelenskyy cautious after Putin proposes direct peace talks with Ukraine

Iran, US to resume nuclear talks amid clashing red lines

Bangladesh bans activities of ousted PM Hasina’s party following protests

Read more stories