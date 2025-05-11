CM Maryam pays rich tributes to armed forces

LAHORE: “Pakistan’s corageous response in broad daylight to India’s cowardly aggression will be written in golden letters in the annals of history,” said Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz Sharif while appreciating remarkable success of Pakistani armed forces against Indian aggression a couple of days ago.

The CM added, “Soldiers of Pakistani land! Peace be upon you, peace be upon your spirit, and peace be upon your honour.” She highlighted, “I salute those protectors of our land, who responded not only with bullets but also with honor, wisdom and courage.”

The Chief Minister said, “Operation’’ is not just a retaliation, but a historic declaration that we are not weak, rather we were silent just for the sake of peace in the region.” She added, “But unfortunately, when the enemy crossed limits, Pakistan translated its patience into wisdom, and struck back hard.”

Maryam Nawaz Sharif said, “Every soldier of Pakistan lives by swearing to protect the motherland.” She added, “Pakistan’s borders are protected not only by barbed wire, but also with the blood of its martyrs.”

