Punjab minister heaps praise on armed forces

LAHORE: Punjab Information Minister Azma Bokhari has paid a glowing tribute to the Pakistan Armed Forces, stating that Operation Bunyan-um-Marsoos is the most successful military operation in world history.

She said the operation has showcased Pakistan’s defence capabilities and professional excellence to the global community.

Azma Bokhari emphasized that the Pakistan Army has once again proven itself to be among the world’s most professional and capable armed forces. “The achievements of our armed forces will be written in golden letters,” she remarked.

She further stated that India mistook Pakistan’s patience for weakness, but the resolute and responsible leadership of Pakistan responded to Indian aggression with maturity and strength. “For the past four to five days, India has been attempting to escalate tensions through lies and propaganda, but the Pakistan Army silenced the enemy with a decisive response in just four hours,” she said, adding: “Pakistan responded to India in broad daylight; an act that reflects our confidence and transparency. Alhamdulillah, all of Pakistan’s aircraft are safe, and our armed forces have successfully exposed the Indian military and its narrative within a matter of hours.”

Azma Bokhari also lauded the Pakistani media, saying it deserves recognition for upholding journalistic integrity and effectively countering Indian misinformation. “The same Indian media that had been spreading lies for five days is now acknowledging Pakistan’s superiority,” she said.

She remarked that Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s war hysteria has backfired, and the world has now recognized India’s aggressive ambitions and propaganda tactics.

