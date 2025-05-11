CEO appreciates performance of ‘war room’ at Lesco

LAHORE: LESCO CEO appreciates performance of war room at Lahore Electric Supply Company.

LESCO Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Engineer Muhammad Ramzan Butt has appreciated the performance of the war room set up at LESCO headquarters during the tense situation. He said that the war room functioned professionally, ensuring uninterrupted electricity supply to the citizens. The LESCO officials and employees have proven their commitment to duty, even in the most challenging circumstances.

He also expressed satisfaction over the ceasefire declaration between Pakistan and India. In a statement, Engineer Ramzan Butt praised the country’s armed forces for defending the motherland with honour and dignity. He said that the Pakistani forces have proven that no power in the world can harm Pakistan.

