Opinion Print 2025-05-11

The untold growth story: a PBS puzzle

Madiha Riaz Published May 11, 2025 Updated May 11, 2025 02:48am

In the corridors of policymaking, numbers are not just statistics, they are narratives. They shape public discourse, guide budgets, and influence investor sentiment. But what happens when the narrative doesn’t align with reality on the ground? This is the perplexing situation Pakistan finds itself in, as the economy shows signs of recovery, yet the official data appears to lag behind.

As the government gears up to release the Economic Survey for FY2024-25, estimates show that GDP grew at 1.54% for the first half of the fiscal year, with optimistic hopes of reaching 3% by year-end. However, that hope seems increasingly detached from both the structural challenges and the economic activity visibly unfolding across the country.

One doesn’t need to rely solely on anecdotal evidence to sense this disconnect. A closer look at the macroeconomic indicators reveals a striking contradiction. Despite tight monetary conditions, sales tax collections grew by an impressive 40% domestically.

Even after adjusting for inflation and tax rate changes, this suggests real growth of approximately 19%, a level of economic vitality that should be reflected positively in industrial output. Yet, the Large-Scale Manufacturing (LSM) index reports a 1.9% contraction. This raises an immediate and critical question: if output is shrinking, what exactly is driving this tax surge?

Further inconsistencies become evident when examining private sector credit trends. During July-March FY2025, credit to manufacturing rose by a remarkable 72%, driven by a jump in working capital loans. This suggests expanding inventories, heightened production cycles, or both. Under normal circumstances, such financial data signals a robust industrial activity. Still, the national accounts show no corresponding uplift. Are we failing to capture a growing segment of small and medium enterprises, or is the reporting mechanism simply outdated?

This paradox deepens when we observe the import of capital goods—machinery and equipment vital for manufacturing. Historically, a 1% increase in capital goods imports is linked to a 0.33% rise in LSM output. With a 13.1% increase this year, one would expect at least a moderate boost in LSM. Yet, the negative growth persists, leading us to a question whether implementation lags or data misclassification are obscuring the real picture.

Beyond industry, the story of economic recovery continues through consumption patterns. Pakistan has a high propensity to consume—around 87% of GNI—much of it driven by remittances, which have hit a record $28 billion in the first nine months of FY2025.

If real consumption has grown over 4% after inflation, GDP should, by historical patterns, be growing at about 3.2%. This isn’t reflected in the national accounts. The disconnect implies that sectors like services and informal retail, often buoyed by remittance spending, may not be adequately captured in our GDP estimation.

This misalignment between the macro indicators and GDP estimates is not just a statistical issue—it reflects systemic weaknesses in our data collection and reporting processes. Many provincial departments and sectoral associations submit figures that are delayed, incomplete, or conservative. When paired with outdated survey methodologies, the result is a national picture that struggles to keep pace with the economy’s true momentum.

Even within agriculture and services, where evidence suggests a mixed but not entirely dismal performance, there is room for a more nuanced measurement. From a record wheat harvest to Punjab’s livestock initiatives and the services sector’s strong growth in IT, finance, and communications, the data tells a story of resilience. Yet, this resilience is underreported in the headline GDP numbers.

This is not an argument for inflating figures. It is an appeal for credibility. Policymakers need accurate data not just to frame the budget, but to diagnose problems, prioritize reforms, and restore investor confidence. That process begins with a candid recognition that our current GDP estimation methods are due for a fundamental upgrade.

As Pakistan sets its sights on the future, this moment demands more than statistical revisions—it calls for institutional renewal. The Pakistan Bureau of Statistics must lead this transformation, embracing data integration, analytical innovation, and stronger validation frameworks. The cost of inaction is far too high.

GDP is not just a number. It is a story of our resilience, our productivity, and our shared journey forward. Let us make sure we are telling it right.

(The writer is an Associate Professor of Economics at The Islamia University of Bahawalpur. She can be reached via email: [email protected])

Madiha Riaz

