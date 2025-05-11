Markets Print 2025-05-11
Cotton spot rates
KARACHI: official KCA spot rates for local dealings in Pakistan rupees on Saturday, (May 10, 2025)...
===========================================================================
The kca official spot rate for local dealings in Pakistan rupees
---------------------------------------------------------------------------
For base grade 3 staple length 1-1/16"
Micronaire value between 3.8 to 4.9 ncl
===========================================================================
Rate Ex-gin Upcountry Spot rate Spot rate Difference
for price Ex-Karachi ex. Khi. as Ex-karachi
on 09-05-2025
===========================================================================
37.324 KG 16,700 285 16,985 16,985 NIL
Equivalent
40 KGS 17,897 305 18,202 18,202 NIL
===========================================================================
