AIRLINK 136.59 Increased By ▲ 9.32 (7.32%)
BOP 9.12 Increased By ▲ 0.44 (5.07%)
CNERGY 6.42 Increased By ▲ 0.70 (12.24%)
CPHL 64.66 Decreased By ▼ -2.44 (-3.64%)
FCCL 41.55 Increased By ▲ 1.69 (4.24%)
FFL 13.04 Increased By ▲ 0.83 (6.8%)
FLYNG 33.77 Increased By ▲ 2.37 (7.55%)
HUBC 125.77 Increased By ▲ 6.77 (5.69%)
HUMNL 11.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.35%)
KEL 4.01 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (2.3%)
KOSM 3.99 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (1.27%)
MLCF 63.32 Increased By ▲ 2.45 (4.02%)
OGDC 184.55 Increased By ▲ 5.16 (2.88%)
PACE 4.42 Increased By ▲ 0.43 (10.78%)
PAEL 40.22 Increased By ▲ 3.21 (8.67%)
PIAHCLA 12.23 Decreased By ▼ -1.35 (-9.94%)
PIBTL 7.62 Increased By ▲ 0.52 (7.32%)
POWER 13.87 Increased By ▲ 0.46 (3.43%)
PPL 138.86 Increased By ▲ 6.95 (5.27%)
PRL 24.56 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (1.24%)
PTC 17.54 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.63%)
SEARL 68.24 Increased By ▲ 1.59 (2.39%)
SSGC 27.69 Decreased By ▼ -1.53 (-5.24%)
SYM 12.68 Increased By ▲ 0.51 (4.19%)
TELE 5.94 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (6.07%)
TPLP 7.00 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (3.7%)
TRG 56.27 Increased By ▲ 3.14 (5.91%)
WAVESAPP 7.94 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (2.58%)
WTL 1.16 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (5.45%)
YOUW 3.21 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (3.88%)
BR100 11,241 Increased By 384.8 (3.54%)
BR30 32,134 Increased By 1400.2 (4.56%)
KSE100 107,175 Increased By 3647.8 (3.52%)
KSE30 32,648 Increased By 1170 (3.72%)
May 11, 2025
Japanese rubber futures log weekly gain on US-China trade talk hopes

Reuters Published 11 May, 2025 02:45am

SINGAPORE: Japanese rubber futures climbed for a seventh consecutive session on Friday and posted weekly gains on hopes of easing trade tensions, ahead of the US-China trade talks, while higher oil prices also lent support.

The Osaka Exchange (OSE) October rubber contract closed up 0.6 yen, or 0.2%, at 301.2 yen ($2.07) per kg. The contract has risen 1.45% this week. The September rubber contract on the Shanghai Futures Exchange (SHFE) eased 75 yuan, or 0.51%, to 14,620 yuan ($2,017.86) per metric ton. The most active June butadiene rubber contract on the SHFE added 170 yuan, or 1.51%, to 11,450 yuan ($1,580.33) per metric ton.

US President Donald Trump said on Thursday that he expects substantive negotiations with China this weekend and that the 145% tariffs on Beijing would likely come down. Oil prices were up on Friday, after rising about 3% in the previous session, supported by the looming US-China trade talks.

Natural rubber often takes direction from oil prices as it competes for market share with synthetic rubber, which is made from crude oil. Meanwhile, China’s exports rose faster than expected in April, while imports narrowed their declines, customs data showed.

However, Toyota Motor expects profit to decline by a fifth in the current financial year, weighed down by a weakness in the US dollar and the impact of Trump tariffs. Automobile sales could influence the intensity of vehicle manufacturing, which involves using rubber-made tyres. The front-month June rubber contract on the Singapore Exchange’s SICOM platform last traded at 171.4 US cents per kg, down 0.5%.

