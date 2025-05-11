Ukraine spring grain sowing 76pc complete

KYIV: Ukrainian farmers had sown 4.23 million hectares of grain as of May 8, or 76% of the expected area, almost the same acreage as was sown at the same date last year, the agriculture ministry said on Friday.

The area included 733,400 hectares of spring barley, 212,600 hectares of spring wheat, 2.9 million hectares of corn, 209,000 hectares of peas and 157,000 hectares of oats and some other cereals, the ministry said.

Ukraine’s state agricultural meteorologists said this month that strong and prolonged frosts followed by unusually high temperatures and a lack of precipitation in April had a negative impact on development of Ukrainian spring crops.

The future harvest depends to a significant extent on the plants having enough moisture for germination and further growth.