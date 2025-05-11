Business leaders greet COAS for giving India befitting reply

KARACHI: Patron-in-Chief of the United Business Group (UBG), S M Tanveer, extended congratulations to COAS General Syed Asim Munir and the Pakistan Army for giving a bold and powerful response to Indian aggression under Operation Buny?n Murs?s.

He stated that the cowardly actions of India, which targeted innocent civilians under the guise of counter-terrorism, were met with dignity and full force by our armed forces.

S M Tanveer added that the Pakistan Army exercised its right to defend the country, and through an effective counteroffensive, demonstrated professional excellence and a firm commitment to national security. By delivering a resounding blow to the enemy, the army has taught a lesson that future Indian generations will not forget. He further said that General Asim Munir has emerged as a national hero, and the nation acknowledges his courage, bravery, and leadership qualities.

President of United Business Group Zubair Tufail and former Senior Vice President of FPCCI Hanif Gohar paid tribute to Pakistan’s land, naval, and air forces, expressing strong solidarity with the brave soldiers who are standing firm on all fronts to defend the homeland. “Our armed forces are our pride, and in such critical times, we stand united with them,” they said.

Hanif Gohar also remarked that India has not only faced defeat on the battlefield but also on the economic front, as the IMF Board has approved a $2.4 billion loan tranche for Pakistan, thwarting all Indian efforts to block the deal.

Malik Khuda Bakhsh, Convener of FPCCI’s Energy Standing Committee, stated that Indian forces violated international laws by crossing the border and targeting dozens of innocent civilians, resulting in casualties.

The Pakistan Army foiled the enemy’s malicious intentions by launching a timely operation and shooting down Indian aircraft.

He emphasized that the entire Pakistani nation is fully united and stands shoulder to shoulder with the army, ready to make any sacrifice for the country’s defense.

He further said that India’s attempts to sabotage the IMF program have also failed, and now this program will help stabilize Pakistan’s economy and put it on the path to long-term recovery.

