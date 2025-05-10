AIRLINK 136.59 Increased By ▲ 9.32 (7.32%)
India waged unjustified war using Pahalgam as excuse: PM Shehbaz

BR Web Desk Published May 10, 2025
LIVE: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif addresses the Nation

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif stated in his address to the nation that India exploited the Pahalgam incident as a pretext to launch an “unjustified war” against Pakistan, according to Aaj News.

The Prime Minister emphasized that Pakistan had proposed an independent, neutral investigation into the incident and demonstrated restraint in response to India’s baseless allegations.

“In its hubris, India attempted to violate our territorial integrity and sovereignty - but in vain,” he declared.

“They targeted innocent civilians, mosques, and populated areas with drones and missiles, putting our patience to the ultimate test.”

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif lauded the Pakistani people, stating: “Through your resilience, you have demonstrated to the global community that Pakistan stands as a sovereign nation that treasures its dignity above all else.

“Our honor and courage are the very essence of our existence – and should they ever be threatened, our people will rise as an unbreakable bulwark to defend this sacred land.”

PM Shehbaz declared that Pakistan was compelled to retaliate after India’s unsuccessful attacks on military installations and critical water infrastructure.

“We chose to answer the enemy in terms they cannot misunderstand,” the Prime Minister stated.

“When dialogue was abandoned for violence, we demonstrated that Pakistan decides both the time and place of confrontation.”

PM Shehbaz has said that “history will always remember” how Pakistan’s armed forces and jets silenced the Indian military’s turrets.

