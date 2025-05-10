PM Shehbaz credits President Trump for ceasefire breakthrough between Pakistan and India

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Saturday formally recognized the US President Donald Trump’s pivotal role in facilitating a ceasefire between India and Pakistan, saying this marks a new beginning in the resolution of issues.

“Pakistan appreciates the United States for facilitating this outcome, which we have accepted in the interest of regional peace and stability,” the premier said in a post on X, formerly Twitter.

“We also thank Vice President JD Vance and Secretary of State Marco Rubio for their valuable contributions for peace in South Asia,” he wrote.

He said that Pakistan believes this marks a new beginning in the resolution of issues that have plagued the region and prevented its journey toward peace, prosperity and stability.

Earlier, CNN investigation revealed details of how Pakistan’s devastating military retaliation against India this week reversed the momentum of the crisis, putting New Delhi on back-foot and forcing the country to seek an emergency ceasefire after its early-morning strike on a Pakistani airbase provoked an overwhelming response.

According to CNN report, India launched an attack on a Pakistani airbase near Islamabad before sunrise, which forced Pakistan into launching major attacks.