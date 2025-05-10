AIRLINK 136.59 Increased By ▲ 9.32 (7.32%)
BOP 9.12 Increased By ▲ 0.44 (5.07%)
CNERGY 6.42 Increased By ▲ 0.70 (12.24%)
CPHL 64.66 Decreased By ▼ -2.44 (-3.64%)
FCCL 41.55 Increased By ▲ 1.69 (4.24%)
FFL 13.04 Increased By ▲ 0.83 (6.8%)
FLYNG 33.77 Increased By ▲ 2.37 (7.55%)
HUBC 125.77 Increased By ▲ 6.77 (5.69%)
HUMNL 11.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.35%)
KEL 4.01 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (2.3%)
KOSM 3.99 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (1.27%)
MLCF 63.32 Increased By ▲ 2.45 (4.02%)
OGDC 184.55 Increased By ▲ 5.16 (2.88%)
PACE 4.42 Increased By ▲ 0.43 (10.78%)
PAEL 40.22 Increased By ▲ 3.21 (8.67%)
PIAHCLA 12.23 Decreased By ▼ -1.35 (-9.94%)
PIBTL 7.62 Increased By ▲ 0.52 (7.32%)
POWER 13.87 Increased By ▲ 0.46 (3.43%)
PPL 138.86 Increased By ▲ 6.95 (5.27%)
PRL 24.56 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (1.24%)
PTC 17.54 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.63%)
SEARL 68.24 Increased By ▲ 1.59 (2.39%)
SSGC 27.69 Decreased By ▼ -1.53 (-5.24%)
SYM 12.68 Increased By ▲ 0.51 (4.19%)
TELE 5.94 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (6.07%)
TPLP 7.00 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (3.7%)
TRG 56.27 Increased By ▲ 3.14 (5.91%)
WAVESAPP 7.94 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (2.58%)
WTL 1.16 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (5.45%)
YOUW 3.21 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (3.88%)
BR100 11,241 Increased By 384.8 (3.54%)
BR30 32,134 Increased By 1400.2 (4.56%)
KSE100 107,175 Increased By 3647.8 (3.52%)
KSE30 32,648 Increased By 1170 (3.72%)
May 10, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Indus Waters Treaty remains suspended despite ceasefire between Pakistan and India, sources say

Reuters Published May 10, 2025 Updated May 10, 2025 07:58pm

NEW DELHI/KARACHI: A key water-sharing pact between India and Pakistan remains suspended, four government sources told Reuters, despite the countries reaching a ceasefire agreement on Saturday after days of deadly fighting.

The Indus Waters Treaty, mediated by the World Bank in 1960, regulates the division of water from the Indus River and its tributaries between the South Asian nations.

India pulled out of it last month after a deadly attack targeting Hindu tourists in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK).

Pakistan denied involvement in the violence and had said it was preparing international legal action over the suspension of the treaty, which ensures water for 80% of its farms.

“Indus Waters Treaty was not really a part of (ceasefire) discussions,” said a source from Pakistan’s water ministry.

Trump says Pakistan, India have agreed to a ceasefire

An Indian government source also told Reuters there was “no change in stand” on the treaty.

There was no immediate response from India’s foreign ministry on the matter, or from officials at Pakistan’s water ministry and the information minister.

The pact was one of many tit-for-tat measures taken by the South Asian nations after the IIOJK attack, including closure of land borders, suspension of trade, and a pause on issuance of almost all categories of visas to each other’s citizens.

Two sources from the Indian government told Reuters that all measures taken against Pakistan, including on trade and visas, would remain in place despite the pause in violence between the countries.

India’s foreign ministry did not immediately respond to a request for comment on the matter.

India Pakistan IIOJK Pakistan and India Indus Waters Treaty Indian aggression Indo Pak tensions Indian air strikes India Pakistan conflict India’s Operation Sindoor Indian Illegally Ocuppied Jammu and Kashmir

Comments

200 characters

Indus Waters Treaty remains suspended despite ceasefire between Pakistan and India, sources say

Federal budget 2025-26: Cut in taxation rates for salaried people likely

Pakistan and India step up military strikes amid calls to de-escalate

In call with COAS Munir, US top diplomat Rubio offers assistance in talks for de-escalation

No meeting of National Command Authority scheduled: defence minister

Blasts heard in IIOJK’s Srinagar, say official, Reuters witness, residents

China expresses concern, offers help to resolve Pakistan, India conflict

G7 urges Pakistan, India dialogue, US offers help on ‘constructive talks’

Tax law: NA body says govt has bypassed Parliament

PAF prowess comes under global focus

India’s reckless conduct has brought neighbours ‘closer to major conflict’: FO

Read more stories