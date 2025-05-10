AIRLINK 140.00 Increased By ▲ 12.73 (10%)
BOP 9.14 Increased By ▲ 0.46 (5.3%)
CNERGY 6.48 Increased By ▲ 0.76 (13.29%)
CPHL 64.36 Decreased By ▼ -2.74 (-4.08%)
FCCL 42.70 Increased By ▲ 2.84 (7.12%)
FFL 13.15 Increased By ▲ 0.94 (7.7%)
FLYNG 34.54 Increased By ▲ 3.14 (10%)
HUBC 126.25 Increased By ▲ 7.25 (6.09%)
HUMNL 11.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.22%)
KEL 4.04 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (3.06%)
KOSM 3.96 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.51%)
MLCF 65.00 Increased By ▲ 4.13 (6.78%)
OGDC 184.35 Increased By ▲ 4.96 (2.76%)
PACE 4.49 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (12.53%)
PAEL 40.69 Increased By ▲ 3.68 (9.94%)
PIAHCLA 12.25 Decreased By ▼ -1.33 (-9.79%)
PIBTL 7.61 Increased By ▲ 0.51 (7.18%)
POWER 14.00 Increased By ▲ 0.59 (4.4%)
PPL 137.90 Increased By ▲ 5.99 (4.54%)
PRL 24.59 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (1.36%)
PTC 17.83 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (2.29%)
SEARL 69.00 Increased By ▲ 2.35 (3.53%)
SSGC 27.66 Decreased By ▼ -1.56 (-5.34%)
SYM 12.70 Increased By ▲ 0.53 (4.35%)
TELE 5.95 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (6.25%)
TPLP 7.15 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (5.93%)
TRG 57.03 Increased By ▲ 3.90 (7.34%)
WAVESAPP 7.94 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (2.58%)
WTL 1.16 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (5.45%)
YOUW 3.24 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (4.85%)
BR100 11,241 Increased By 384.8 (3.54%)
BR30 32,134 Increased By 1400.2 (4.56%)
KSE100 107,175 Increased By 3647.8 (3.52%)
KSE30 32,648 Increased By 1170 (3.72%)
May 10, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Print Print 2025-05-10

Federal budget 2025-26: Cut in taxation rates for salaried people likely

Sohail Sarfraz Published 10 May, 2025 06:08am

ISLAMABAD: The revenue impact of the taxation measures to be taken in the coming budget 2025-26 would be neutralised through tax relief measures including at least 2.5 percent reduction in income tax slabs for salaried individuals and reduction in withholding tax rates and corporate income tax rate.

Sources told Business Recorder here on Friday that if the government proposes taxation measures of Rs500-600 billion, the net impact of the revenue measures should be minimised through tax relief measures.

The government will try to cover the revenue impact of the taxation measures with the relief measures in the coming budget.

Ministry seeks Rs1.6trn PSDP: FY26 budget on June 2

However, the government is also exploring other avenues to overcome shortfall as a result of relief to salaried class etc. “If revenue measures are with the tax relief measures, there might be zero net revenue impact of overall measures for next fiscal year,” the official quoted an example.

Sources said that the revenue collection from the salaried class is much high as compared to projected revenue during the outgoing fiscal year. Therefore, the government is committed to reduce tax by 2.5 percent in each higher slab of salaried individuals. In this regard, working is underway.

Another proposal is to reduce corporate tax rate as well as “Super Tax” in the upcoming budget.

The proposal is to raise the income tax exemption threshold from Rs0.6 million up to Rs1 million under the Income Tax Ordinance, 2001.

This is a relief measure for the general public to considerably enhance exemption threshold of income tax, the sources added.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025

Pakistan Economy Taxes FBR income tax withholding tax corporate tax tax rates Super Tax Salaried class tax Budget 2025 26 salary tax tax relief measures

Comments

200 characters

Federal budget 2025-26: Cut in taxation rates for salaried people likely

Saudi envoy lands in Islamabad to ease tensions

PAF prowess comes under global focus

India’s reckless conduct has brought neighbours ‘closer to major conflict’: FO

Rs757m allocated as provisional IBCs for PD

Harpo Hydropower Project: minister discusses reasons for delay

Pakistan Electricity Review 2025 launched

Retiring Rs50bn loan: ECC seeks SNGPL’s cash flow projections

QTA & MTA: Nepra cuts tariffs for Discos and KE

Tobacco, poultry sectors accused of evading Rs400bn tax

Read more stories