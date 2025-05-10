AIRLINK 140.00 Increased By ▲ 12.73 (10%)
PAF prowess comes under global focus

Nuzhat Nazar Published 10 May, 2025 06:08am

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Army’s spokesperson Lt Gen Ahmed Sharif Chaudhry has categorically denied any direct contact between the National Security Advisers (NSAs) of Pakistan and India, contrary to earlier statements made by Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar.

Speaking at a media briefing, accompanied by Deputy Chief of Air Operations Air Vice Marshal Aurangzeb Ahmed and Commodore Rab Nawaz of the Pakistan Navy, the DG ISPR clarified that while diplomatic backchannels exist, no direct engagement has taken place between the NSAs of the two nuclear-armed neighbours.

Lt Gen Chaudhry reaffirmed Pakistan’s unwavering stance on defending its sovereignty, warning that any act of aggression from India will be met with a strong and calculated response. “Pakistan will retaliate, and the choice of time, place, and method will be ours,” he said firmly.

COAS pays rich tributes to Air Chief

Detailing the events of the night of May 7 and 8, Air Vice Marshal Aurangzeb disclosed that the Pakistan Air Force had anticipated confrontation and was fully alert. According to the military spokesperson, 33 Pakistani civilians, including seven women and five children, were killed during Indian strikes, while 62 others sustained injuries.

“The blood of every martyr and every wounded individual will be accounted for. The nation and the state are aware of their sacrifice,” the DG ISPR asserted.

He criticised the notion of India striking at will and challenged any perception of Pakistan as a passive target. “Do you expect a new norm where India attacks Pakistan at will? Do not misunderstand Pakistan,” he warned, adding that any future Pakistani response would echo loud and clear across the region.

Lt Gen Chaudhry emphasised that war brings unpredictability and escalation, and Pakistan is prepared for all outcomes. “As long as our sovereignty and dignity demand it, we are ready. They may have started this — we will decide how it ends,” he added.

He revealed that Pakistan has so far downed 77 Israel-made Indian drones, most of which were neutralised through soft power, while hard power was used in some cases. The debris of these drones is being collected as “war trophies,” he added.

In reference to India’s attempted show of power, the DG ISPR said that on the night of May 7-8, India also launched four long-range missiles, which were successfully intercepted and neutralised by Pakistan’s defence systems.

He dismissed Indian allegations of Pakistani involvement in the Pahalgam incident, stating that solid evidence proves otherwise. “We will only present these facts before an independent international investigative commission,” he said.

Gen Chaudhry also confirmed that no Pakistani military personnel were killed and no aircraft were damaged during the confrontation. However, he claimed significant damage was inflicted on Indian military installations in retaliatory strikes. While he refrained from confirming Indian military casualties, he said there are some unverified reports under assessment.

Highlighting the danger posed by India’s recent actions, he said that at the time of the attack, 57 international and domestic passenger aircraft — including from Saudi Arabia, Qatar, China, South Korea, and Gulf countries — were present in Pakistani airspace, endangering hundreds of innocent lives.

He alleged that India is hosting terrorist training camps that orchestrate attacks in Pakistan and are also linked to assassinations worldwide.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025

