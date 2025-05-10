Weekly SPI inflation up 0.24pc

ISLAMABAD: The Sensitive Price Index-based inflation for the week ended May 8, 2025, increased by 0.24percent due to an increase in the prices of chicken (10.20percent), eggs (7.36percent), sugar (1.93percent), beef (1.50percent) and maash (0.31percent), says Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS).

The year-on-year (YoY) trend depicts a decrease of 0.80percent due to a decrease in the prices of onions (62.53percent), tomatoes (44.54percent), garlic (36.16percent), electricity charges for q1 (29.40percent), potatoes (27.42percent), wheat flour (24.17percent), tea Lipton (16.98percent), maash (16.49percent), chillies powder (13.45percent), petrol (12.36percent) and diesel (8.91percent), while major increase is observed in the prices of ladies sandal (55.62percent), moong (28.47percent), chicken (27.35percent), powdered milk (22.27percent), pulse gram (20.81percent), bananas (19.86percent), sugar (19.36percent), beef (19.23percent), vegetable ghee 2.5 kg (14.24percent), firewood (10.60percent), lawn printed (10.33percent) and Georgette (9.90percent).

