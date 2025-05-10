AIRLINK 140.00 Increased By ▲ 12.73 (10%)
BOP 9.14 Increased By ▲ 0.46 (5.3%)
CNERGY 6.48 Increased By ▲ 0.76 (13.29%)
CPHL 64.36 Decreased By ▼ -2.74 (-4.08%)
FCCL 42.70 Increased By ▲ 2.84 (7.12%)
FFL 13.15 Increased By ▲ 0.94 (7.7%)
FLYNG 34.54 Increased By ▲ 3.14 (10%)
HUBC 126.25 Increased By ▲ 7.25 (6.09%)
HUMNL 11.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.22%)
KEL 4.04 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (3.06%)
KOSM 3.96 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.51%)
MLCF 65.00 Increased By ▲ 4.13 (6.78%)
OGDC 184.35 Increased By ▲ 4.96 (2.76%)
PACE 4.49 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (12.53%)
PAEL 40.69 Increased By ▲ 3.68 (9.94%)
PIAHCLA 12.25 Decreased By ▼ -1.33 (-9.79%)
PIBTL 7.61 Increased By ▲ 0.51 (7.18%)
POWER 14.00 Increased By ▲ 0.59 (4.4%)
PPL 137.90 Increased By ▲ 5.99 (4.54%)
PRL 24.59 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (1.36%)
PTC 17.83 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (2.29%)
SEARL 69.00 Increased By ▲ 2.35 (3.53%)
SSGC 27.66 Decreased By ▼ -1.56 (-5.34%)
SYM 12.70 Increased By ▲ 0.53 (4.35%)
TELE 5.95 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (6.25%)
TPLP 7.15 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (5.93%)
TRG 57.03 Increased By ▲ 3.90 (7.34%)
WAVESAPP 7.94 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (2.58%)
WTL 1.16 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (5.45%)
YOUW 3.24 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (4.85%)
BR100 11,241 Increased By 384.8 (3.54%)
BR30 32,134 Increased By 1400.2 (4.56%)
KSE100 107,175 Increased By 3647.8 (3.52%)
KSE30 32,648 Increased By 1170 (3.72%)
May 10, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance Print 2025-05-10

Economic reforms, transformation: Aurangzeb briefs leading global investors

APP Published 10 May, 2025 06:08am

ISLAMABAD: Finance Minister Muhammad Aurangzeb has said that Pakistan is not just reforming, it is transforming, and “it is open for business and for investors seeking impact, scale, and certainty- Pakistan offers all three.”

He made this statement during a strategic meeting held with a group of leading global investors in London, including Oliver Williams, Emerging Markets Fixed Income Portfolio Manager at Amundi, and Maud Le Moine of Lion’s Head Global Partners, to discuss Pakistan’s economic outlook, reform agenda, and future investment prospects, Said a release issued here on Friday.

The Finance Minister provided a comprehensive overview of Pakistan’s macroeconomic recovery, citing key achievements including a primary budget surplus of PKR 3.6 trillion, a current account surplus, inflation reduced to 0.3% (April 2025), and a drop in debt-to-GDP ratio from 75% to 65%.

These indicators, he noted, have not only stabilized the economy but have also led to improved sovereign credit ratings and renewed confidence from multilateral and bilateral partners.

In the discussion, the Minister emphasized that Pakistan is firmly staying the course on reforms, aiming to transition from a consumption-led to a sustainable, export- and productivity-led growth model. He highlighted new tax reforms aimed at bringing real estate, wholesale, retail, and agriculture sectors into the formal net, while ensuring end-to-end digitalization of the tax authority to minimize human discretion and reduce corruption.

Minister Aurangzeb outlined the government’s ambitious sectoral diversification strategy, citing the upcoming minerals conference and the landmark copper agreement expected to contribute USD 2.8 billion annually to exports by 2028.

He also drew attention to the thriving digital economy, where Pakistan is now the third-largest global player in IT freelancing, and reiterated the central role of digital transformation in enabling inclusive and equitable growth.

He further briefed attendees on Pakistan’s plan to issue a Panda bond as part of its active debt management strategy, and on future steps under the Medium-Term Debt Management Strategy (MTDS). Discussions included the restructuring of state-owned enterprises (Wave 5), ongoing pension reforms, and the preparation for ESG bond issuance in FY2026.

Amundi, one of the world’s top 10 asset managers with over €2 trillion in assets under management, reaffirmed its interest in Pakistan’s sovereign instruments and ESG-aligned investments.

Oliver Williams welcomed the clarity and credibility of Pakistan’s macroeconomic direction and expressed a strong interest in the country’s upcoming bond issuance plans.

Pakistan Economy gdp finance minister investments Muhammad Aurangzeb economic reforms global investors Macroeconomics Budget 2025 26 Global investors in Pakistan

Comments

200 characters

Economic reforms, transformation: Aurangzeb briefs leading global investors

Tax law: NA body says govt has bypassed Parliament

Saudi envoy lands in Islamabad to ease tensions

PAF prowess comes under global focus

India’s reckless conduct has brought neighbours ‘closer to major conflict’: FO

Rs757m allocated as provisional IBCs for PD

Harpo Hydropower Project: minister discusses reasons for delay

Pakistan Electricity Review 2025 launched

Retiring Rs50bn loan: ECC seeks SNGPL’s cash flow projections

QTA & MTA: Nepra cuts tariffs for Discos and KE

Tobacco, poultry sectors accused of evading Rs400bn tax

Read more stories