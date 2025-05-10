AIRLINK 140.00 Increased By ▲ 12.73 (10%)
Pakistan

SC announces reduced summer vacations

Recorder Report Published 10 May, 2025 06:08am

ISLAMABAD: The Supreme Court of Pakistan on Friday announced summer vacations from June 16 to September 8, 2025.

A press release issued by the SC public relations officer stated: “In an important move to reduce the backlog of cases, the Hon’ble Chief Justice of Pakistan, exercising powers under Rule 4 of Order II of the Supreme Court Rules, 1980, has been pleased to announce reduction in summer vacation and fixed Monday, 16th June 2025, as the commencement date of the summer vacation. The Court is scheduled to resume its regular functioning on Monday, 8th September 2025.

“In view of the pressing need to address pending cases, the Chief Justice has directed that Hon’ble Judges shall avail only one month of summer vacation and to communicate the specific dates of their intended leave. Additionally, the Hon’ble Judges are being requested to indicate a period of 15 days during which they would be available to work at a station of their choice, with the remaining days to be spent at the Principal Seat in Islamabad.

“Furthermore, the judges who are part of the Constitutional Bench have been informed that their one-month vacation period will be subject to their engagement in ongoing constitutional proceedings.

This pragmatic approach reflects the Supreme Court’s steadfast commitment to ensuring continuous access to justice and strengthening institutional responsiveness, even during the traditional court recess.”

Supreme Court SC summer vacations

