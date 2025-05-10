AIRLINK 140.00 Increased By ▲ 12.73 (10%)
Pakistan Print 2025-05-10

Education, tourism and trade: Punjab Governor, Philippines CG discuss cooperation

Recorder Report Published 10 May, 2025 06:08am

LAHORE: Honorary Consul General of the Philippines Fadhel Sheikh called on Governor Punjab Sardar Saleem Haider Khan at Governor House here Friday and discussed pertaining to enhancing bilateral relations between the two countries in the fields of education, tourism and trade.

Speaking on the occasion, the governor said that Pakistan attaches great importance to bilateral cooperation with the Philippines. "There are vast opportunities to expand relations between Pakistan and the Philippines in the fields of education, trade and tourism, especially in the textile and pharmaceutical sectors," the governor said, adding: "People-to-people contacts between the two countries should increase so that they can benefit from each other’s experiences."

He also emphasized the exchange of student delegations between Pakistan and the Philippines. Honorary Consul General of the Philippines Fahadel Sheikh, while briefing the governor on the student exchange programme, said that the student exchange programme between Pakistan and the Philippines will be started soon. Under the Governor’s Scholarship Programme, two students from Pakistan will go to the Philippines to study free of cost in any field and under the same programme, two students from the Philippines will study on scholarship in educational institutions in Pakistan, he said.

Honorary Consul General Fahadel Sheikh said that the Philippines desires peace in the region and wants Pakistan and India to resolve the issue through diplomatic talks.

Later, the governor visited the Langar Khana in Lahore and distributed food to the deserving people.

Speaking on the occasion, the governor said that the PPP has always made sacrifices for the poor people. He said that philanthropists should stand shoulder to shoulder with the government to eliminate poverty in Pakistan. He further said that the Pakistani people do not need to panic in the current Pak-India tension.

He said that the chiefs of our army, navy and air force are standing tall in front of the enemy. He said that the Pakistan Army is capable of giving a befitting reply to the enemy.

He said that those who spread fake news regarding Pak-India tension on social media do not deserve any concession. He said that Pakistan wants peace but this should not be considered as Pakistan's weakness.

