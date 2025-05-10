Mian Zahid says Pak-India tension may escalate into bigger crisis

KARACHI: The Chairman of National Business Group Pakistan, the President of the Pakistan Businessmen and Intellectuals Forum, the President of All Karachi Industrial Alliance, the Chairman of the FPCCI Advisory Board, Mian Zahid Hussain has warned that the Pakistan-India tension could escalate into a broader crisis without timely action.

The unity displayed by the people, government, and armed forces was unprecedented, reinforcing the nation's resilience and collective spirit in the face of aggression. He said this unity is a source of pride for all Pakistanis and a testament to our strength in the face of adversity.

He stated on that in response to Indian aggression, the Pakistan Army, led by General Asim Munir, took swift and decisive action, leaving India caught off guard. He noted that General Asim Munir has united the nation and thwarted the enemy's malicious plans, leading the world to recognize Pakistan's strong defense capabilities.

He asserted that extraordinary leadership and comprehensive strategy of COAS had secured victory on the battlefield and uplifted the nation's morale. Meanwhile, India has faced humiliation on the global stage. He mentioned that a cowardly attack by the enemy in the dead of night was met with a robust response. Five Indian fighter jets, one drone, and several helicopters were destroyed, exposing the myth of Indian air superiority.

Several key military installations across the Line of Control were also targeted, after which Indian forces, acknowledging their defeat, waved the white flag.

Mian Zahid emphasized that Pakistan's people and armed forces demonstrated unparalleled unity and resolve, making it clear to the world that there can be no compromise on the sovereignty of our beloved homeland.

COAS General Asim Munir managed the situation militarily and launched an effective diplomatic offensive. At the United Nations and other global forums, Pakistani representatives highlighted Indian aggression as a threat to world peace and initiated a vigorous diplomatic campaign.

Despite the tension, Pakistan's political and military leadership has intensified efforts for peace in the region. The Foreign Minister has clarified that Pakistan desires peace and does not seek war, but responding to aggression is our responsibility.

After facing retaliation, India has been forced to adopt a more cautious tone, indicating a willingness to reduce tensions and pursue diplomatic channels.

China, Turkey, Saudi Arabia, and the OIC have urged both countries to exercise restraint and immediately commence negotiations. Mian Zahid Hussain condemned India's attacks on mosques, the martyrdom of 46 innocent civilians, and the targeting of women and children, calling it a reflection of India's narrow-minded and extremist ideology, something that must be condemned globally.

Referring to this conflict as a threat to the region's economy, he demanded that political leaders resolve matters calmly and that global powers play their role in establishing sustainable peace. Through diplomatic channels, we can pave the way for a peaceful and prosperous future.

Pakistan has proven its military superiority in these clashes. Still, India remains an untrustworthy and deceitful state that could again push South Asia toward conflict.

