AIRLINK 150.25 Increased By ▲ 13.66 (10%)
BOP 10.04 Increased By ▲ 0.92 (10.09%)
CNERGY 7.42 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (15.58%)
CPHL 71.13 Increased By ▲ 6.47 (10.01%)
FCCL 45.71 Increased By ▲ 4.16 (10.01%)
FFL 14.34 Increased By ▲ 1.30 (9.97%)
FLYNG 37.15 Increased By ▲ 3.38 (10.01%)
HUBC 136.01 Increased By ▲ 10.24 (8.14%)
HUMNL 12.54 Increased By ▲ 1.14 (10%)
KEL 4.48 Increased By ▲ 0.47 (11.72%)
KOSM 4.95 Increased By ▲ 0.96 (24.06%)
MLCF 69.65 Increased By ▲ 6.33 (10%)
OGDC 203.01 Increased By ▲ 18.46 (10%)
PACE 5.25 Increased By ▲ 0.83 (18.78%)
PAEL 44.24 Increased By ▲ 4.02 (10%)
PIAHCLA 13.45 Increased By ▲ 1.22 (9.98%)
PIBTL 8.62 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (13.12%)
POWER 14.90 Increased By ▲ 1.03 (7.43%)
PPL 152.75 Increased By ▲ 13.89 (10%)
PRL 27.02 Increased By ▲ 2.46 (10.02%)
PTC 19.29 Increased By ▲ 1.75 (9.98%)
SEARL 75.06 Increased By ▲ 6.82 (9.99%)
SSGC 30.46 Increased By ▲ 2.77 (10%)
SYM 13.95 Increased By ▲ 1.27 (10.02%)
TELE 6.80 Increased By ▲ 0.86 (14.48%)
TPLP 8.00 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (14.29%)
TRG 61.90 Increased By ▲ 5.63 (10.01%)
WAVESAPP 8.94 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (12.59%)
WTL 1.32 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (13.79%)
YOUW 3.75 Increased By ▲ 0.54 (16.82%)
BR100 12,296 Increased By 1055.1 (9.39%)
BR30 35,259 Increased By 3125.1 (9.73%)
KSE100 116,757 Increased By 9582.5 (8.94%)
KSE30 35,705 Increased By 3057 (9.36%)
May 12, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance Print 2025-05-10

Launch of all-new Hyundai TUCSON Hybrid hosted

Recorder Report Published May 10, 2025 Updated May 12, 2025 12:39pm

LAHORE: Hyundai Nishat Motor (Private) Limited successfully hosted the nationwide launch of the all-new Hyundai TUCSON Hybrid on May 7th, 2025. It marks a significant milestone in Pakistan’s automotive industry while building on the legacy of the TUCSON 2020, which redefined the SUV landscape in Pakistan. The all-new TUCSON Hybrid arrives as the first all-wheel drive (AWD) hybrid SUV in its segment, integrating advanced hybrid technology, latest-generation facelift design, and all-terrain capabilities to meet the evolving demands of modern drivers.

The Hyundai TUCSON Hybrid 2025, introduces segment-first technologies including memory seats, a fingerprint sensor, head-up display (HUD), and heated and ventilated seats. All this and more features backed by advanced Korean engineering offer a premium, tech-forward driving experience for future-ready drivers. Designed with the Pakistani consumer in mind, it also features multi-terrain drive modes (Snow, Mud, Sand) for greater control across challenging road conditions.

Equally important is its fuel-efficient hybrid system, delivering enhanced mileage without sacrificing performance. As the nation faces increasing energy costs and fuel dependency, the TUCSON Hybrid 2025 provides a smarter, more economical solution, offering long-term value to consumers while contributing to national energy sustainability plan.

The exclusive launch event took place at Hyundai Premium, Lahore, and brought together media representatives, industry stakeholders, and automotive enthusiasts. Guests received an exclusive first look at both All-Wheel Drive (AWD) and Front-Wheel Drive (FWD) variants of the all-new TUCSON Hybrid, followed by a media briefing and interactive content capture sessions. The reveal showcased the SUV’s latest face lifted design, refined interior, and advanced hybrid features.

Deliveries of the all-new Hyundai TUCSON Hybrid have started on all Hyundai dealerships across the country, bringing this pioneering SUV to customers nationwide.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025

Hyundai auto sector Tucson Hyundai TUCSON Pakistan auto sector Hyundai Nishat Motor Hyundai Tucson SUV Tucson launch Hyundai TUCSON Hybrid

Comments

200 characters
Talha May 12, 2025 12:27am
Hoated? Btw sportage is better in terms of value and price... you can compare yourself between both fwd smart and top variant of sportage..
thumb_up Recommended (0) reply Reply

Launch of all-new Hyundai TUCSON Hybrid hosted

US and China reach deal to slash trade tariffs

IMF targets: ECC orders Rs50bn reallocation from PSDP to PD

Intra-day update: rupee strengthens against US dollar

Pakistan’s sovereign bonds rally as ceasefire with India continues

Trump to sign executive order to cut prices of medicine to match other countries

Price deregulation improves access to medicines, helps stabilise industry

Uplift projects: Ministry authorises Rs894.1bn in 10 months

Indian benchmarks rally 3%, eye best day in nearly a year on India-Pakistan truce

Automated income tax refund system: FBR has failed to enforce IHC’s directive

Tariff anomalies: PTEA seeks rectification among industrial consumer categories

Read more stories