May 10, 2025
Pakistan Print 2025-05-10

Azma raps Indian media for twisting facts

Recorder Report Published May 10, 2025 Updated May 10, 2025 07:00am

LAHORE: Punjab Information Minister Azma Bokhari has said that Godi media has become a disgrace under the guise of journalism and has stooped to extreme levels in appeasing the Modi government.

She said that the Modi regime fabricates a lie, and the Indian media multiplies and spreads it a hundred times over. Indian media reports are twisting facts to such an extent that they are now making false claims of capturing Pakistani cities, Azma said.

She remarked that, according to Godi media, India has already conquered the whole of Pakistan. However, the reality on the ground is that all Pakistani cities are safe, and life is continuing as normal. Azma Bokhari further said that Indian media has turned into a cartoon network, and free media around the world is now mocking the Modi regime and its allied Godi media. She said India has always aspired to get close to Pakistani cities but has never succeeded — and, God willing never will.

Azma revealed that Modi himself has been hiding in a bunker for the past week, while Indian forces have been facing humiliating defeats at the hands of the Pakistani military for the last three days.

She stated that the Pakistan Air Force is thwarting the enemy’s ambitions and making history. The PAF has shot down five Indian aircraft, a fact that is also being confirmed by international media. Thankfully, all Pakistani aircraft remain completely safe, she said.

Azma Bokhari said the Indian media is broadcasting fabricated news to cover up this embarrassment and to shield the Modi government from global disgrace. She concluded by affirming that Pakistan’s brave armed forces know how to defend every inch of their land, and the nation is immensely proud of its military.

Modi government Azma Bokhari Godi media Indo Pak tensions

