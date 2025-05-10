India fired 6 ballistic missiles from Adampur, says DG ISPR

India fired six ballistic missiles from Adampur, five of which fell in Amritsar while one fell in Adampur, Pakistan military spokesperson said.

Adampur is a town in the Jalandhar district of Indian Punjab.

“India is targeting its own population,” Director General Inter-Services Public Relations (DG ISPR) Lieutenant General Ahmed Sharif Chaudhry said.

“This is a shocking and provocation of the highest order, where India has now started firing ballistic missiles at its own population.”

Pakistan’s sympathies were with the Sikh population becoming victims of “internal conspiracies” within India, he remarked.