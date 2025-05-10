Chinese trade team holds talks with FPCCI officials

LAHORE: A high-level Chinese business delegation, led by Ms Hu Zhuling, President of the Hunan Chamber of Commerce (HCC), held a strategic meeting with the office bearers of the Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FPCCI) in Lahore.

Prominent FPCCI officials, including Zain Iftikhar Ch (Regional Chairman/Vice President FPCCI), Zaki Aijaz (Vice President FPCCI), SM Tanveer (Patron-in-Chief UBG/FPCCI), and other senior members, addressed the session and emphasized the need to deepen trade and investment relations between Pakistan and China, particularly with the Hunan province.

A landmark Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) was signed between FPCCI and HCC to enhance bilateral trade, promote economic cooperation, and strengthen industrial and cultural ties between the two regions. The MoU was signed by Zain Iftikhar Ch on behalf of FPCCI and Ms Hu Zhuling on behalf of PHCC.

On this occasion, FPCCI President Atif Ikram Sheikh emphasized that the collaboration marks a crucial step toward robust economic integration, mutual growth, and stronger people-to-people connections between the two nations.

The MoU outlines several key objectives that will serve as the foundation for long-term strategic cooperation.

One of the primary goals is to establish a comprehensive platform for bilateral exchange, fostering closer relationships among enterprises, institutions, and civil society organizations in both countries.

The agreement also aims to promote investment and facilitate the formation of joint ventures. This will include organizing project matchmaking events and supporting the establishment of representative offices across regions, further enhancing two-way investment flows.

A notable aspect of the cooperation is the commitment to enhance the export potential of high-quality Pakistani products by enabling access to the Hunan market. This initiative is expected to boost Pakistan’s export volume and elevate the global visibility of its brands.

In alignment with the FPCCI’s Pakistan-China Women’s Development and Employment Initiative, the MoU also focuses on empowering young Pakistani women entrepreneurs. It includes provisions for short-term technical and vocational training programs designed to promote economic independence, improve living standards, and reduce poverty among women.

To support industry-specific collaboration, regular trade forums, investment briefings, and product promotion events will be held. A dedicated liaison mechanism will be established to facilitate the exchange of market intelligence, policy updates, and investment opportunities between the two sides.

Furthermore, the MoU highlights the importance of cultural and educational cooperation.

It will encourage partnerships between universities, promote student exchange programs, and introduce innovative training modules such as “Chinese Language + Vocational Skills.” These initiatives aim to build a skilled workforce in areas like production, quality control, and management, thereby contributing to Pakistan’s industrial growth and global competitiveness.

The signing of this MoU between FPCCI and PHCC represents a transformative milestone in bilateral relations and opens new avenues for sustainable economic development, shared prosperity, and enhanced regional cooperation.

