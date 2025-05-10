Pakistan’s real victory is resilience

You’d think by now South Asia would’ve learned its lesson: don’t believe everything your TV anchor shouts at you—especially when said anchor seems more excited about a war movie than actual facts. But no, here we are again. The recent flare-up between India and Pakistan, thanks to India’s Operation Sindoor, turned out to be yet another masterclass in how misinformation and manufactured hysteria can hijack a nation’s sense of reality.

Let’s start with the basics. India sought to justify its strikes by pointing fingers at Pakistan for the Pahalgam attack—a tragic incident that claimed innocent lives. But here’s a fun fact: to this day, India hasn’t produced an iota of proof. Zero. Nada. Not for the international community, not for the UN, not even for its own allies who, let’s be honest, were politely waiting for something – anything — to back up the allegations. Instead, what we got was the usual thundering speeches, chest-beating in Parliament, and a full-blown media frenzy where facts took the backseat and Bollywood-grade fiction took the wheel.

Then came the strikes. According to Indian media, they didn’t just carry out limited operations — they basically conquered half of Pakistan overnight. Karachi, Lahore, Gwadar, you name it — apparently, it was all reduced to rubble within 24 hours. Ports obliterated, cities “crushed,” and Pakistan “kneeling.” Their newsrooms were on fire—metaphorically, at least—cheering victories that would make even the Avengers blush.

But here’s where it gets rich: the next morning, Pakistani cities looked… exactly the same. Markets bustled, ports operated, and kids went to school as usual. People even uploaded videos—calm, sunny skies, no smoke, no destruction. The contrast between what was being shown on Indian TV and what was happening on the ground in Pakistan couldn’t have been more absurd. Social media in India, which initially lapped up the fantasy, slowly started waking up. Many Indian citizens took to X (formerly Twitter), sheepishly admitting they’d been fooled — again.

One Indian user posted, “I really believed our media that Karachi port was destroyed, now I see people doing TikToks from there… I feel stupid.” Another wrote, “Our media sold us a victory dream that’s turned out to be nothing more than a movie script.” There were even memes circulating among Indians themselves, poking fun at their own gullibility — calling it “Sindoor Ban Gaya Tandoor” because of how spectacularly the narrative collapsed.

The comedy writes itself, but the danger is real. Because while many Indians are waking up to the realization that their media feeds them more fiction than facts, the political elite continues to rely on this formula: stoke nationalist fervour, paint Pakistan as the eternal villain, and distract from the countless domestic crises back home. The truth? It’s far easier to sell war fantasies than to fix roads, jobs, or a crumbling economy.

Now, as Pakistanis, it’s tempting to laugh it off — and trust me, the memes have been glorious — but we’d be making a huge mistake if we thought that was enough. The bigger question is: what must we do to ensure our survival and dignity—not just now, but for decades to come?

First, let’s remind ourselves: our desire for peace is not a weakness. But as much as sheep may cry for peace, their fate still depends on the mercy of the wolf. We have seen—again and again—that unless we stand firm, we will be bullied. And as Winston Churchill famously warned, “You were given the choice between war and dishonour. You chose dishonour, and you will have war.” Let’s not forget that lesson. This isn’t just political bravado. It’s a truth grounded in our faith and history. The Qur’an is crystal clear:

“And prepare against them whatever you are able of power… by which you may terrify the enemy of Allah and your enemy…” (Surah Al-Anfal 8:60).

Preparation isn’t optional—it’s a command. Strength—whether in defence, economy, or diplomacy—is what secures peace.

And that’s where our real focus should be. The problem with Indian sabre-rattling isn’t just that it’s reckless—it’s that it forces us to stay in a permanent state of vigilance. We can’t afford to ever let our guard down. Not militarily, not economically, not even in terms of information warfare. Look at how swiftly India’s media machinery whipped up a fantasy war victory — and how quickly that false narrative was believed by millions. We have to counter that not just with missiles, but with truth, technology, and tenacity.

We need to keep investing in defence systems that work — missile shields, cyber warfare units, and rapid response teams that leave no doubt about our readiness. But more than that, we need to ensure that our economy is unshakeable. No nation can stand tall if it’s kneeling for loans or dependent on others for critical resources. Industrial growth, technological advancement, and energy independence are as much tools of defence as fighter jets and tanks.

And let’s be brutally honest: our internal cohesion matters just as much as external threats. We must be a nation where no citizen feels left behind — where opportunity is spread wide and far, where divisions are healed, and where unity isn’t just a slogan, but a lived reality. A strong, united Pakistan is a fortress that no outside force can crack.

Lastly, let’s master the media battlefield. In today’s world, truth doesn’t win just because it’s true — it wins because it’s told well, loudly, and persistently. We need storytellers, journalists, and digital warriors who can push back hard when lies are told about us—so that the next time someone claims Karachi has vanished, the world laughs at the absurdity before we even need to respond.

In the end, this latest drama is just another chapter in a long story. But every chapter teaches us the same lesson: peace is priceless, but it has to be backed by power. Pakistan has shown its resilience, its readiness, and its will. Now, we have to build on that foundation — steadily, smartly, and with unshakeable resolve.

Because our survival with honour and dignity? That’s non-negotiable.

