Gold prices lower further

KARACHI: Gold prices further lowered on Friday depicting a downturn in the global market, traders said.

International bullion market saw a drop by $18 to $3, 325 per ounce dragging down the local gold prices by Rs1,800 per tola and Rs1,543 per 10 grams.

This brought the gold total value to Rs350,900 per tola and Rs300,840 per 10 grams, All Pakistan Sarafa Gems and Jewelers Association said.

Domestic silver prices remained stable at Rs3,417 per tola and Rs2,929 per 10 grams with world market holding firm at over $32 per ounce, the association added.

It is worth noting that the open market may trade gold and silver at different prices as compared to those fixed by the association.

